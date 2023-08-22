Aquinos: Thank you for being one with us

The eldest daughter of the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr., Maria Elena ‘Ballsy’ Cruz, delivers an emotional speech at the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City, commemorating the anniversary of her father’s assas- sination in 1983.

MANILA, Philippines — The late senator Benigno Aquino Jr.’s eldest child is thankful to Filipinos who joined in remembering her father.

“To you, our fellow Filipinos, who joined us today when being seen with Aquinos is not exactly in fashion during this time, thank you for being one with us today in remembering Ninoy Aquino,” Maria Elena “Ballsy” Cruz said at the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City yesterday.

Cruz, emotional at the tail end of her speech, recalled how some people said that the sacrifices made by her father Ninoy, mother Corazon Aquino and brother Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III — both former presidents — went to waste and their names were being tarnished.

The good that people do in this world may be covered or forgotten but these are never erased, she said.

Ninoy Aquino, the deceased Marcos patriarch’s harshest critic, was assassinated on the tarmac of the then Manila International Airport on Aug. 21, 1983 as he returned from the US, where he was in exile for three years.

The Sto. Domingo Church is the same church where the wake for Aquino was held.

The church was filled with Aquino family members and supporters who wore yellow, Aquino’s political color.