^

Headlines

Aquinos: Thank you for being one with us

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Aquinos: Thank you for being one with us
The eldest daughter of the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr., Maria Elena ‘Ballsy’ Cruz, delivers an emotional speech at the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City, commemorating the anniversary of her father’s assas- sination in 1983.

MANILA, Philippines — The late senator Benigno Aquino Jr.’s eldest child is thankful to Filipinos who joined in remembering her father.

“To you, our fellow Filipinos, who joined us today when being seen with Aquinos is not exactly in fashion during this time, thank you for being one with us today in remembering Ninoy Aquino,” Maria Elena “Ballsy” Cruz said at the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City yesterday.

Cruz, emotional at the tail end of her speech, recalled how some people said that the sacrifices made by her father Ninoy, mother Corazon Aquino and brother Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III — both former presidents — went to waste and their names were being tarnished.

The good that people do in this world may be covered or forgotten but these are never erased, she said.

Ninoy Aquino, the deceased Marcos patriarch’s harshest critic, was assassinated on the tarmac of the then Manila International Airport on Aug. 21, 1983 as he returned from the US, where he was in exile for three years.

The Sto. Domingo Church is the same church where the wake for Aquino was held.

The church was filled with Aquino family members and supporters who wore yellow, Aquino’s political color.

vuukle comment

BENIGNO AQUINO JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s final: DepEd requires schools to remove everything on classroom walls&nbsp;&nbsp;

It’s final: DepEd requires schools to remove everything on classroom walls  

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said that Duterte’s directive is for “all walls to be bare” and “for...
Headlines
fbtw
Ninoy's death united broad anti-Marcos opposition &mdash; LP president

Ninoy's death united broad anti-Marcos opposition — LP president

10 hours ago
Liberal Party President Edcel Lagman recalled that the assassination of former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., a staunch critic of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKE&nbsp;

Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKE 

9 hours ago
Comelec has ordered its law department to, among others, develop a legal strategy to make the Makati LGU allow the use of...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for &lsquo;series of offenses&rsquo;

CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for ‘series of offenses’

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has issued a show-cause order against Philippine Christian University after it found the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 3 days ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Low sugar prices possible for coming milling season&rsquo;

‘Low sugar prices possible for coming milling season’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Sugarcane planters may brace for possibly lower sugar prices in the coming milling season, according to a lawmaker.
Headlines
fbtw
CHED orders PCU to explain unauthorized programs

CHED orders PCU to explain unauthorized programs

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Higher Education has directed the Philippine Christian University to “immediately cease and desist”...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers benefitting from high palay prices &ndash; DA

Farmers benefitting from high palay prices – DA

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Worldwide fears of a rice shortage triggered by the possible effects of El Niño are benefitting Filipino farmers as...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to hospitals: Submit reports for COVID-19 allowance release

DOH to hospitals: Submit reports for COVID-19 allowance release

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
For the speedy release of the unpaid health emergency allowance for health care workers who served during the peak of the...
Headlines
fbtw
P7 billion fuel subsidies urged for drivers, fisherfolk, farmers

P7 billion fuel subsidies urged for drivers, fisherfolk, farmers

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
In light of successive oil price hikes, it would be best if the government tries to raise about P7 billion in direct fuel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with