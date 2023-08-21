CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for ‘series of offenses’

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education has issued a show-cause order against Philippine Christian University after it found the school committed a string of infractions, including the offering of transnational and distance education programs without permits.

The show-cause order against the private university was issued August 15 “following a series of offenses verified by the agency based on its initial findings,” CHED said in a statement dated August 21.

“To protect the public and pursuant to existing laws and regulations, PCU is ordered to immediately cease and desist from offering and implementing any and all programs for which it does not have official CHED permit, recognition or authorization to offer or conduct, including but not limited to, transnational higher education, distance education and fully online classes,” the statement signed by CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera read.

CHED had issued the order due to the following offenses:

Offering transnational higher education (TNHE) programs without the requisite government permit, in violation of Republic Act No. 11448, its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), and CHED Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 6, s. 2023; Failure to provide relevant data on its international institutional partners, i.e., notarized MOAs, accomplished activities, among others, in violation of RA 11448, its IRR, and CMO No. 6, s. 2023; Non-compliance with the prescribed faculty-to-student ratio for its Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management program; Posting public announcements about TNHE programs without the proper CHED authorization in violation of RA 11448 and its IRR; Partnering with institutions that are not recognized by their respective governments as quality higher education providers nor accredited by recognized accrediting body(ies) in its country of origin, in violation of RA 11448 and its IRR; and Offering shortened graduate programs through extension classes via distance education and online modalities without authority, in violation of CMO No. 27, s. 2005.

PCU is a private protestant coeducational university that was established in 1946.

Philstar.com has reached out to PCU for comment and will update this story with their response.