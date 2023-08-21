^

On Ninoy Aquino Day, Marcos calls on Filipinos to ‘transcend political barriers’

August 21, 2023 | 9:48am
On Ninoy Aquino Day, Marcos calls on Filipinos to 'transcend political barriers'
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 13, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — On Ninoy Aquino Day, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. again touted his familiar call for unity and called on Filipinos to “transcend political barriers” to advance the interests of the nation.

Ninoy Aquino Day is commemorated annually in honor of the assassination of former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., whose death 40 years ago triggered a series of mass demonstrations that ended the dictatorship of Marcos Jr.’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“I stand united with all Filipinos worldwide in commemorating Ninoy Aquino Day. By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of relentlessness and resolve for many Filipinos,” Marcos Jr. said in a statement through the Office of the President.

“In our resolute quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,” Marcos Jr. said in a statement.

“Let us imbue ourselves with clarity of mind and unity in purpose so we can proceed towards a future that resonates with our hopes and dreams,” the president added.

Marcos Jr. also called on Filipinos to allow their “love for the nation” to give way to an “environment where empathy, compassion, and dialogue prevail.”

Aquino was the husband of former president Corazon Aquino, whose accession to the presidency marked the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Sr.

Aquino’s death is often regarded as the catalyst that, along with people’s growing discontent with the Marcos administration, led to the EDSA revolution three years later.

