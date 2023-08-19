^

Price hike for gasoline; no change seen for diesel

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2023 | 10:00am
Price hike for gasoline; no change seen for diesel
A fuel truck operator refills a gasoline station's underground storage tank while motorists fill up their vehicles at a gas station in Tondo, Manila on January 30, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The successive increase in the prices of gasoline and kerosene is expected to continue next week, while that of diesel could take a breather.

Cleanfuel said running trend showed a potential price hike of P0.90 per liter for gasoline, while diesel could maintain its current price.

An oil industry source, on the other hand, said indicative movement on pump prices for next week could be a potential upward adjustment of P0.90 to P1 per liter for gasoline, and no movement to a possible rollback of P0.05 per liter for diesel.

“We still expect another increase next week for gasoline and kerosene. As for diesel, we are not yet sure,” Department of Energy (DOE)-Oil Industry Management Bureau director Rino Abad said in an interview with dzBB yesterday.

Based the first four trading days of the week, Abad said estimates show a potential increase of more or less P1 for gasoline and more or less P0.50 per liter for kerosene.

He said price of diesel, on the other hand, could see no movement or a very minimal decrease.

Should the forecasted adjustments push through next week, it would extend the price hikes for gasoline to a sixth straight week and kerosene to a seventh consecutive week.

Meanwhile, it would potentially put an end to six straight weeks of price hikes of diesel.

The final domestic pump price movements will be announced by oil companies on Monday, which will take effect the next day.

Oil companies last Tuesday raised prices by P1.90 per liter for gasoline, P1.50 per liter for diesel and P2.50 per liter for kerosene.

The adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.40 per liter for gasoline, P8.60 per liter diesel and P5.14 per liter for kerosene, data from the DOE showed.

