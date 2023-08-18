^

Headlines

Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 4:16pm
Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins (R) during an Australia & New Zealand Leaders Meeting Bilateral at Parliament in Wellington on July 26, 2023.
AFP / Marty Melville

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense and security matters when Albanese visits the Philippines from September 7 to 8, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Friday.

The upcoming visit is seen as a major milestone as it marks the first time an Australian prime minister is visiting the country since 2003.

The PCO said that the September meeting is expected to strengthen the Philippines' partnership with Australia, opening doors to an era of more collaboration across several important sectors.

"The Philippines and Australia share a rich history of friendship and collaboration, which has flourished through the decades," the PCO said in a statement issued on Friday. 

“The meeting between President Marcos and Prime Minister Albanese on September 8 aims to strengthen this partnership, initiating closer cooperation in vital areas like defense, security, trade, economy, and maritime matters,” it added.

Albanese’s visit follows earlier high-level engagements between the Philippines and Australia this year.

On August 12, Reuters reported that Albanese confirmed his plan to travel to the Philippines in September for discussions on defense and security cooperation.

In February, during a visit by Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles, the Philippines and Australia talked about conducting joint patrols in the South China Sea. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Don&rsquo;t fall for China lies about West Philippine Sea &ndash; NSC

Don’t fall for China lies about West Philippine Sea – NSC

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
A public divided in its stand is what China hopes to achieve in disseminating lies about the West Philippine Sea issue, according...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
No &lsquo;quota system&rsquo; in PNP, Acorda insists

No ‘quota system’ in PNP, Acorda insists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
There is no quota system in the Philippine National Police wherein police officers are required to produce accomplishments...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys back US-Philippine military cooperation &ndash; OCTA poll

Most Pinoys back US-Philippine military cooperation – OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos support strengthening and expanding military cooperation between the Philippines and the United States,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos backs review of Rice Tariffication Law

President Marcos backs review of Rice Tariffication Law

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
President Marcos backs the review of the Rice Tariffication Law or Republic Act 11203 to return the powers of the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BFAR defends fish importation

BFAR defends fish importation

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture decision to import at least 35,000 metric tons of fish is necessary to prevent supply shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos wants deeper defense, trade ties with Japan

President Marcos wants deeper defense, trade ties with Japan

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has highlighted the need to maintain peace and the free flow of trade in the South China Sea during a meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs higher campaign spending bill

House OKs higher campaign spending bill

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved five bills on third and final reading, including a measure that will increase the authorized...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD 2024 budget breezes through House panel

DSWD 2024 budget breezes through House panel

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The P207.3-billion proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for 2024 breezed through the deliberations...
Headlines
fbtw
SMC infrastructure ready for cashless tollways

SMC infrastructure ready for cashless tollways

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The infrastructure arm of San Miguel Corp. – SMC Infrastructure – is ready to implement the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with