Marcos, Australian PM to hold talks on defense, security cooperation in Philippine visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins (R) during an Australia & New Zealand Leaders Meeting Bilateral at Parliament in Wellington on July 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are set to tackle defense and security matters when Albanese visits the Philippines from September 7 to 8, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Friday.

The upcoming visit is seen as a major milestone as it marks the first time an Australian prime minister is visiting the country since 2003.

The PCO said that the September meeting is expected to strengthen the Philippines' partnership with Australia, opening doors to an era of more collaboration across several important sectors.

"The Philippines and Australia share a rich history of friendship and collaboration, which has flourished through the decades," the PCO said in a statement issued on Friday.

“The meeting between President Marcos and Prime Minister Albanese on September 8 aims to strengthen this partnership, initiating closer cooperation in vital areas like defense, security, trade, economy, and maritime matters,” it added.

Albanese’s visit follows earlier high-level engagements between the Philippines and Australia this year.

On August 12, Reuters reported that Albanese confirmed his plan to travel to the Philippines in September for discussions on defense and security cooperation.

In February, during a visit by Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles, the Philippines and Australia talked about conducting joint patrols in the South China Sea. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina