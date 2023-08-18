Comelec bats for 'more realistic' cap on campaign expenditures

This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has expressed support for a House measure raising the cap on campaign expenditures for candidates running in local and national elections.

Referring to House Bill 8370, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that current regulations imposing a P3 and P10 limit per voter are already outdated given changes in inflation and monetary factors since 1991.

"The Comelec supports measures to revise these limits to amounts more attuned to the present times, which realistically manifest the present value of the Philippine peso," Laudiangco said.

Representatives of the electoral body also participated in committee hearings on the bill, which passed final reading on Wednesday.

“We trust that the amount ultimately to be decided upon by the Legislature, and eventually the Executive Department, will be reasonable and will provide a realistic but still a deterrent limit on expenditures, thereby leveling the playing field and ensuring fair play,” he added.

Under the proposed measure, the campaign expenditure shall be capped at P30 to P50.

Specifically, the campaign expense limits per voter would be set at P50 for the president; P40 for the vice president; P30 for the senator, district representative, governor, vice governor, board member, mayor, vice mayor, councilor, party-list representative, and political parties; and P5 for independent candidates.

The filing period for Certificates of Candidacy for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will be from August 28 to September 2. — Cristina Chi