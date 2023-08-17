House OKs bill setting higher, 'more realistic' cap for campaign expenses

File photo shows workers arranging ballot boxes in front of the Las Piñas city hall. The ballot boxes were distributed to designated polling precincts for the 2016 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has approved on final reading a bill increasing the limit on candidates’ campaign expenses to an amount that lawmakers say would meet the growing costs of recent electoral campaigns.

House Bill 8370, which received 268 favorable votes and one abstention on Wednesday, revises an over three-decades-old law to allow candidates in local and national elections to declare a higher amount for their authorized campaign expenses.

Under the current law or Republic Act 7166, candidates are limited to spending between P3 to P10 per registered voter. However, the proponents of HB No. 8370 argue that these limits have become obsolete.

“This cap was set almost 32 years ago, in November 1991 when the law was enacted. Factoring in annual inflation, a candidate’s P3 or P10 three decades ago may amount to nothing today. Thus, the need to adjust the expense limit,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said of the bill.

Bigger cap to encourage honesty?

According to the suffrage and electoral reforms panel's committee report on HB 8370, the measure aims to encourage candidates to submit to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) a more accurate and truthful accounting of their campaign expenditures by increasing the limit to a "more realistic" level in light of "the current prices of election-related materials and services."

Romualdez said that the “unrealistic limits” of the current law “may force aspirants and political groups to submit untruthful reports.”

What are the proposed new limits on campaign expenses?

HB 8370, which consolidated six related measures, offers revised expense limits based on the type of candidacy.

Presidential candidates’ cap will be raised to P50 per voter, while vice-presidential candidates would have a P40 cap.

Senatorial, district representative, governor, vice governor, board member, mayor, vice mayor, councilor, and party-list representative candidates would be permitted P30 for every voter registered in the constituency where they filed their certificate of candidacy.

For political parties, the expense cap will increase from P5 to P30 for every voter in the constituency where they have official candidates.

Independent candidates, however, will still have a P5 limit per voter.

The bill also proposes a mechanism for adjusting these limits over time. According to the measure, the Comelec, in consultation with relevant economic authorities, would be authorized to modify the limits based on inflation rates and consumer price indexes.

Three Makabayan bloc lawmakers voted against the bill due to concerns over its “anti-poor” and “anti-democratic” nature, with Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) saying during the plenary session on Wednesday that increasing the cap would allegedly only favor wealthier electoral candidates.

Brosas also pointed out that electoral campaigns are fraught with vote-buying and other irregularities.

The solon said that until workers' wages remain below sustainable levels, the measure only seeks to benefit candidates who already have the machinery and funding to clinch voters.

“We already cannot increase the minimum wage of our workers to an amount equal to the Family Living Wage. We will only make it more difficult for them to run for public office,” Brosas said in Filipino.