^

Headlines

Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case – PNP IAS

Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 5:25pm
Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case â�� PNP IAS
City police chief Col. Allan Umipig said in a radio interview yesterday that the six underwent inquest proceedings for homicide before the Navotas prosecutor’s office.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Navotas City police has been sacked from his post after the Internal Affairs Services of the Philippine National Police found that he gave orders to conceal the involvement of 11 police officers over the fatal shooting of a minor.

The PNP-IAS said in a memorandum on Wednesday that Navotas police chief Allan Umipig "instructed the team leader of the operatives to exclude from their reports 11 police officers who were also involved in the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar."

Umipig will be facing charges of dishonesty and command responsibility, while the 11 policemen who were “initially concealed” will be charged for “abandoning the victim and other possible violations of police operational procedures," according to the PNP.

This development comes two weeks after police shot Baltazar dead on August 2 in what they describe as a case of mistaken identity. 

Six Navotas cops, including the ground commander and assistant commander of Navotas City Police Station Substation 4, were charged with criminal and administrative cases over the incident. Human rights lawyers, however, have said that there is enough evidence supporting the filing of murder charges against the police.

Umipig earlier admitted that cops under him had committed a "lapse in judgement.”

On Monday, the National Capital Region Police Office said that one of the cops was not able to record footage from the operation because the body camera he was wearing ran out of batteries.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered a review of the standard operating procedures followed by the country’s police force following the killing of the Navotas teen.

According to the PNP Police Operational Procedure Manual, police personnel should only use lethal or deadly approaches as a last resort.

vuukle comment

POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cashless tollway system begins this September

Cashless tollway system begins this September

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Motorists are advised to prepare as cash lanes will be removed on Sept. 1 and radio frequency identification stickers will...
Headlines
fbtw
Separate pension funds eyed for AFP, PNP

Separate pension funds eyed for AFP, PNP

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Separate pension funds for the military and police force will be established amid the “unique nature” of both...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes, gov't work in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended on FIBA World Cup opening day

Classes, gov't work in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended on FIBA World Cup opening day

5 hours ago
The Philippines is one the countries that will host the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside Japan and Indonesia.&nb...
Headlines
fbtw
Group denounces DepEd&rsquo;s removal of mother tongue subject in revised K-10 curriculum

Group denounces DepEd’s removal of mother tongue subject in revised K-10 curriculum

23 hours ago
Tanggol Wika also criticized the department’s decision to give teachers flexibility in the medium of instruction for...
Headlines
fbtw
US museum eyes to repatriate Filipinos' remains from racial brain collection

US museum eyes to repatriate Filipinos' remains from racial brain collection

10 hours ago
The National Museum of the Philippines has welcomed the initiative of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (NMNH)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 28 million students expected this school year

Over 28 million students expected this school year

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Amid learning losses and perennial challenges in the education sector, it’s all hands on deck for the government as...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR disputes PRA on reclamation projects

DENR disputes PRA on reclamation projects

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Fifteen reclamation projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been affected by President Marcos’ order to suspend...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice prices surge to P56 per kilo

Rice prices surge to P56 per kilo

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture said it is probing manipulation or hoarding that has jacked up rice prices that have reached...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT suspends another contract with ad agency

DOT suspends another contract with ad agency

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has suspended another contract with advertising agency DDB Philippines over the botched tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
Vote buyers/sellers in BSKE face warrantless arrest

Vote buyers/sellers in BSKE face warrantless arrest

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Anyone who will be caught in the act of buying or selling votes in connection with the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with