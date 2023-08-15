No COVID-19 test required, vaccination encouraged for 2023 Bar takers

MANILA, Philippines — Bar examinees are no longer required to show negative COVID-19 test results, but are encouraged to be vaccinated against the disease, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.

“Examinees are not required to present negative RT-PCR or Antigen test results as a prerequisite for entry into their local testing centers. While also not required, examinees are highly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” read the latest guidelines for the 2023 Bar examinations.

The guidelines stated that examinees who exhibit symptoms of any ailment during the security procedure or at any point throughout the examinations will be evaluated by the onsite medical team, and if necessary, placed in designated isolation testing rooms to continue taking the exams.

The Office of the 2023 Bar chair also strongly urged examinees to properly wear their face masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

“Examinees are responsible for their own health and are expected to observe standard protective measures,” the guidelines read.

The 2023 Bar examinations will be held on September 17, 20 and 24. The exams will cover six core subjects: political and public international law, commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation, criminal law, and remedial law, legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises. — Gaea Katreena Cabico