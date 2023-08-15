DOT halts another multi-million contract with DDB Philippines

The Department of Tourism announces its new campaign slogan on June 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism suspended another contract with ad agency DDB Philippines worth P124 million after the controversy that hounded its launch of the “Love the Philippines” rebranding campaign.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco told the House appropriations committee on Tuesday that the department has suspended the contract it awarded to DDB Philippines in February to provide consulting services for the “promotion of Philippine islands, award-winning Philippine destinations and tourism products.”

The six-month contract, which was supposed to end August 31, was “suspended by the Department of Tourism with the department's exercise of the necessary due diligence to ensure that it safeguards the interest of the DOT and the country,” Frasco said.

Frasco informed lawmakers of this development after Rep. Marissa Magsino (OFW Partylist) questioned the tourism chief over the status of the department’s pending contracts with DDB Philippines during the budget hearing for the DOT.

The amount allotted for the suspended deal is at least twice bigger than the now-terminated P49.92-million contract the DOT gave to DDB to handle its tourism rebrand.

DOT earlier terminated its contract with DDB after the multi-awarded ad agency released content using stock footage from tourist destinations abroad to represent the Philippines.

DDB’s deliverables in another contract ‘okay’

DDB, however, had delivered on the requirements of another smaller contract it had bagged with an attached agency to the DOT.

A representative of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) told the House panel that DDB was contracted for P12.99 million to provide consulting services for its Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) campaign, which is “already ready to launch.”

“We did a thorough review of the Terms of References and the deliverables of DDB and so far, all have been okay. We will continue on with that,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles said.

DOT Undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns Ma. Elaine Bathan said that the department has considered exploring legal action against DDB if necessary after the botched rollout of the "Love the Philippines" campaign.

“As of the moment, the priority of the department was to immediately terminate and cancel the contract and one of the serious considerations also is other courses of legal action, including filing of action in the proper courts should the same be warranted," Bathan said.

Bathan said that the budget allotted for the campaign is "intact" and that the videos created by DDB would not be used.

The tourism undersecretary also bared that “one or two” employees related to the publication of the plagiarized “Love the Philippines” campaign materials tended their courtesy resignations over the incident.

“These are courtesy resignations tendered… (these are) in the branding department whose job we contracted out as job order employees,” Bathan said.

The official also clarified that it was not the contractual employees who approved the uploading of the videos that misused stock footage of destinations from other countries and said that it was the entire leadership of the DOT that allowed the video to be posted.

Frasco, however, maintained that the DOT had “every right to rely on DDB’s compliance with its contractual obligation to post and publish original videos.”

Under the proposed budget for 2024, the DOT will be getting P2.6 billion — a decrease from its budget of P3.4 billion under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

Lawmakers pointed out that the tourism department needs to get the same amount as its budget last year as it is still catching up with pre-pandemic levels of tourism revenue.

"I'm concerned with the decrease of the budget of the DOT, especially since as mentioned, 3.5 million visitors---while, of course it's higher than last year--but it's still far away from, our 2019 and pre-pandemic levels of 8.6 million tourists," Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon Partylist) said.