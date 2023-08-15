LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations continued the hearing into the proposed budget for 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan of the Department of Foreign Affairs for next year.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo is present at the hearing.

The DFA is lobbying budget for the following general administration and support:

P1.236 B – Relocation of DFA personnel to a temporary headquarters

P445 million – Retrofitting of the DFA headquarters building

P218 million – Re-fleeting of 44 vehicles in Philippine Embassies and Consulates General

P1.054 billion – DFA Building fund

The hearing into the national budget for DOT is being held at Nograles Hall.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DFA from 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.