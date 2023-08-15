^

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DFA

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 4:06pm
Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo on April 19, 2023.
Release / Senate PRIB / Joseph Vidal

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations continued the hearing into the proposed budget for 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan of the Department of Foreign Affairs for next year.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo is present at the hearing.

The DFA is lobbying budget for the following general administration and support:

  • P1.236 B – Relocation of DFA personnel to a temporary headquarters
  • P445 million – Retrofitting of the DFA headquarters building
  • P218 million – Re-fleeting of 44 vehicles in Philippine Embassies and Consulates General
  • P1.054 billion –  DFA Building fund   

The hearing into the national budget for DOT is being held at Nograles Hall.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DFA from 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.

