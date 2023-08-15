^

Headlines

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DOT

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is leading the hearings into the proposed budget for 2024.

On Tuesday, the Department of Tourism led by Christina Frasco is facing the House panel’s budget deliberation into their spending plan for next year.

The agency made headlines in June after it launched the tourism campaign rebrand "Love the Philippines," with campaign budget questioned by the public and some lawmakers.

The hearing into the national budget for DOT is being held at Nograles Hall.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DOT from 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
June or August? No Marcos preference on school opening

June or August? No Marcos preference on school opening

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
When it comes to proposals for schools to return to the pre-pandemic academic calendar, President Marcos has no preference...
Headlines
fbtw
China may be monitoring resupply to Sierra Madre &ndash; PCG

China may be monitoring resupply to Sierra Madre – PCG

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Chinese may be regularly monitoring Filipino vessels heading for Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, as shown by the prompt...
Headlines
fbtw
Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Seven out of 10 Filipino adults want the Marcos administration to assert the Philippines’ territorial rights in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Police camera turned off during killing of Navotas teen

Police camera turned off during killing of Navotas teen

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
According to Umipig, instances of body-worn cameras being turned off during police operations had happened before, with cops...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos: Command responsibility to be applied for PNP wrongdoing

Abalos: Command responsibility to be applied for PNP wrongdoing

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will strictly enforce the principle of command responsibility amid controversies that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Campaign launched to protect youth vs fake news

Campaign launched to protect youth vs fake news

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
As Filipinos have become more dependent on the internet, President Marcos has launched a campaign aimed at giving the public...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No public funds spent on Palace fashion show&rsquo;

‘No public funds spent on Palace fashion show’

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Malacañang defended yesterday a fashion show held inside the Palace last week, saying no public funds were...
Headlines
fbtw
Study: Philippines, Indonesia lead mobile payments among Android users

Study: Philippines, Indonesia lead mobile payments among Android users

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is tied with Indonesia for the highest number of Android smartphone users that use their gadgets for mobile...
Headlines
fbtw
Retailers warn of job losses with legislated wage hike

Retailers warn of job losses with legislated wage hike

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Retailers Association has expressed concern over proposals for a legislated wage hike, noting that this may...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with