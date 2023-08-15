LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for DOT

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is leading the hearings into the proposed budget for 2024.

On Tuesday, the Department of Tourism led by Christina Frasco is facing the House panel’s budget deliberation into their spending plan for next year.

The agency made headlines in June after it launched the tourism campaign rebrand "Love the Philippines," with campaign budget questioned by the public and some lawmakers.

The hearing into the national budget for DOT is being held at Nograles Hall.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DOT from 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2023.