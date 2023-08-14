DOH: 924 COVID-19 cases logged from August 7 to 13

Parents buy uniforms for their children at the Commonwealth Public Market on August 9, 2023 in preparation for the upcoming first day of classes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 924 COVID-19 infections and 20 deaths in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

COVID-19 cases were averaging 132 per day from August 7 to 13. The daily average was 5% lower than infections logged from July 31 to August 6.

Of the new cases, 11 were severe and critical. In total, there were 238 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 8.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections.

Data from the DOH showed that only 10.5% of 1,750 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 4.4% of 15,425 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health department also verified 20 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week. Fourteen of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 cases, with over 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020.

More than 78.4 million have been fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 23.8 million individuals received boosters.

The DOH reminded the public to continue following minimum public health standards such as wearing face masks and staying in well-ventilated areas. — Gaea Katreena Cabico