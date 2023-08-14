LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for PAGCOR

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on Monday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Co is joined by Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina City, 2nd District) and Rep. Raul Angelo “Jil” Bongalon (AKO BICOL party-list), who are the senior vice chairperson and vice chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, respectively, and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan at the Nograles Hall.

PAGCOR chair and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco will represent the agency during the hearing.

Earlier, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez called on his colleagues to "actively participate in the budget deliberations, listen to and respect the concerns of the minority, and eventually reach a consensus that would be beneficial to Filipinos, especially the poor and the marginalized."

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for PAGCOR from 9 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2023.