'Habagat' brings rain to most parts of Philippines — PAGASA

Satellite image as of 7:30 a.m. on August 14, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms are expected to bring rain to many parts of the country, including Metro Manila, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina said the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Palawan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

In a thunderstorm advisory issued past 6 a.m., PAGASA said that moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected in Zambales, Cavite, Rizal and Quezon within the next two hours.

Residents of Parañaque, Taguig, Las Piñas, Manila, Quezon City and San Juan in Metro Manila, Morong in Bataan are also experiencing moderate to heavy rain.

PAGASA advised the public to take precautionary measures against flash floods and landslides. — Gaea Katreena Cabico