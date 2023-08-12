Philippine Coast Guard prepares larger vessels for Ayungin Shoal resupply mission amid tensions

Photo of the Chinese Coast Guard firing a water cannon at Filipinos going to Ayungin Shoal on August 5, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) expressed its readiness to provide an increased fleet of vessels to support resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal, following the recent incident involving China's Coast Guard.

Speaking at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Commodore Jay Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said they are ready to provide assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in ensuring the secure transportation of supplies.

“If the Armed Forces of the Philippines would request the Philippine Coast Guard to provide escort, we will deploy vessels that will support the supply mission,” Tarriela said.

The spokesperson added that PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu is prepared to dispatch additional vessels to augment the resupply operations.

"We are even prepared to deploy a 97-meter vessel if necessary," Tarriela said, highlighting the PCG's adaptability to changing circumstances.

He added that the PCG is also considering the deployment of an offshore patrol vessel, a larger option compared to the previously used 44-meter vessel.

On August 5, China Coast Guard (CCG) ships fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard vessels escorting resupply boats headed to the BRP Sierra Madre near Ayungin Shoal.

This incident marked the most recent escalation in the West Philippine Sea, revealing China's employment of its coast guard, overseen by President Xi Jinping through the Central Military Commission.

The Philippines condemned the water cannon attack, emphasizing that the targeted area falls within the nation's exclusive economic zone.

Over the years, the Department of Foreign Affairs has lodged numerous diplomatic protests in response to China's escalating hostile actions.

This is not the first time CCG ships reportedly tried to block PCG vessels from reaching Ayungin Shoal, where the Sierra Madre ran aground in 1999.

On June 30, CCG ships reportedly attempted to stop two PCG vessels, the Malabrigo and BRP Malapascua, escorting a boat on a resupply mission to the outpost. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina