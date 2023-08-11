No reports of Filipino casualties from Hawaii wildfires — DFA

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipino nationals have been affected so far by the wildfires that recently ripped through Hawaii, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told reporters in a public briefing on Friday that authorities in Hawaii, including Consul General Emil Fernandez, have not reported any Filipino casualties.

“There are no foreign nationals that were reported affected, including Filipinos. Remember Filipinos work mostly in the main cities, and that was a forest fire,” De Vega in a mix of English and Filipino.

De Vera said that the department is currently monitoring the situation for developments.

Brushfires on the west coast of Hawaii's Maui island — fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane — broke out Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina. The death toll has now risen to 36.

Based on the Hawaii state government's 2010 census of its population, at least 12% of residents in the town of Lahaina are Filipino or related to Filipinos.

Scientists and climate advocates have warned of an uptick in extreme weather incidents, similar to the ongoing Maui wildfires, due to the climate crisis.

— Cristina Chi with reports by Agence France-Presse