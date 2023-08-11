Abalos eyes review of police SOP after cops kill teen due to mistaken identity

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has sought a review of the operating procedures followed by the country’s police force after Navotas City cops killed a minor due to mistaken identity.

Abalos told the media on Thursday that he will meet with leaders of the Philippine National Police following the botched police operation wherein Navotas police shot at and killed 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar by mistake.

“We will revisit all of their modes of procedure and the so-called command responsibility, including the level [of liability] so that it does not happen again,” Abalos said.

“We will have a meeting with the Chief PNP (Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.). When we talk about it, what should be done here. So all the modes of procedure will be reviewed,” he added.

The PNP earlier said that the Navotas cops had a lapse of judgment when they mistook Baltazar for a murder suspect and shot him dead on August 2.

Abalos said administrative and criminal charges have been filed against the six officers involved, who were also relieved from their posts following the incident.

Col. Allan Umipig, the Navotas City police chief, said that the "act of firing the shot exhibited lapses in proper judgment."

Rights group Karapatan has condemned the incident and pointed out that it is "far worse to hear" that the police continued shooting Baltazar and his companion "when the victims were already in submission."

Karapatan spokesperson Cristina Palabay said Jemboy's case brings to mind those who were killed in the drug war launched by the previous administration, namely Kian delos Santos and Carl Arnaiz, among others.

“The killings are clearly not over. And these killings continue because it remains part of the police's orientation and mindset to kill, kill, kill,” Palabay said.

Abalos said in a Facebook post that he has already ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. “Those who should be removed, should be removed. Those who should face charges, should face charges,” he said in Filipino. — Cristina Chi