^

Headlines

Gov't to bring home mother of teen mistakenly killed by cops

Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 8:18pm
Gov't to bring home mother of teen mistakenly killed by cops
Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar is shown in a photo on GMA News

MANILA, Philippines — The mother of the minor mistakenly killed by Navotas police last week will be brought home from Qatar, the Department of Migrant Workers said Thursday. 

Rodaliza Baltazar sought repatriation assistance after learning her son Jemboy was killed by cops on August 2 in what the Philippine National Police described as a case of mistaken identity. 

Baltazar is now with the DMW’s office in Doha and waiting for her flight to the Philippines. 

According to DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia, Baltazar “had been hiding from Qatari authorities and working odd jobs after running away from her employer last year.” 

The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will provide P100,000 in financial assistance. The two agencies will also shoulder the costs of her repatriation as well as the funeral and burial expenses of her son. 

Navotas cops were pursuing a suspect in a shooting incident whom they believed was hiding in a boat when the incident happened. Policemen mistook Baltazar as the subject of their manhunt after the 17-year-old jumped into the water from a boat. 

Rights group Karapatan called the incident a “cold-blooded murder” and said cops should exercise due diligence in police operations. Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) also condemned the shooting and highlighted the “culture of impunity” that persists within the country’s law enforcement agencies. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

EJK

HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Canceled flights for August 10

LIST: Canceled flights for August 10

12 hours ago
Airport officials announced the cancellation of several international flights on Thursday, August 10 due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese FM begins SE Asia tour as South China Sea tensions flare

Chinese FM begins SE Asia tour as South China Sea tensions flare

6 hours ago
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Singapore Thursday at the start of a three-nation regional tour, Beijing's embassy...
Headlines
fbtw
Nani Perez, Escaler lose bid to dismiss forfeiture case

Nani Perez, Escaler lose bid to dismiss forfeiture case

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Former Arroyo administration justice secretary Hernani Perez and a businessman have lost their bids before the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

By Mayen Jaymalin | 3 days ago
To encourage health care workers to stay and not leave for employment overseas, the labor group Federation of Free Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US begin joint WPS patrols by yearend

Philippines, US begin joint WPS patrols by yearend

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
Joint maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and the United States are expected to begin by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House to speed through budget deliberations, vows passage in 5 weeks

House to speed through budget deliberations, vows passage in 5 weeks

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
House Speaker Martin Romualdez has given the lower chamber a deadline of five weeks to pass the proposed P5.7 trillion national...
Headlines
fbtw
LGBTQ research hub aims to counter gender-based discrimination through scholarship

LGBTQ research hub aims to counter gender-based discrimination through scholarship

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Faculty members of the UP School of Statistics and other academics and gender advocates have established the UP Rainbow Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. : No government deal to leave Ayungin

Marcos Jr. : No government deal to leave Ayungin

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
The Philippines never promised China that it would remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos attending APEC meet in California

Marcos attending APEC meet in California

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Marcos will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, California in November, wherein...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with