^

Headlines

US defense chief Austin condemns recent Chinese activities near Ayungin Shoal

Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 10:34am
US defense chief Austin condemns recent Chinese activities near Ayungin Shoal
Handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard showed a Chinese Coast Guard vessel firing a water cannon.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — United States Defense Chief Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday condemned China's water canon attack near the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, stressing that the US supports the Philippines' lawful rights to operate freely in the maritime domain.

In a recent phone call, Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. discussed the situation, with Austin expressing his disapproval on China's interference with the Philippine resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal, also known as the Second Thomas Shoal.

"I was glad to speak today with Secretary Teodoro about U.S.-Philippines alliance cooperation. The United States stands with our allies in supporting their lawful rights to operate freely in the maritime domain," Austin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder released a statement on Wednesday, detailing the phone call between Teodoro and Austin. 

“Secretary Austin condemned the China Coast Guard's use of water cannons and other dangerous maneuvers, which put the safety of Philippine vessels and crew at risk,” the statement read.

“He joined numerous countries in expressing concern about these unsafe operational activities, which undermine the status quo and directly threaten regional peace and stability,” it added.

According to Pentagon, both defense officials expressed commitment to uphold a rules-based order and safeguard the Philippines' entitlement to engage in legitimate maritime activities, in accordance with the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling. This ruling has been deemed "final and binding on all parties."

The US defense chief also reaffirmed the coverage of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), stating that it encompasses not only Philippine public vessels but also aircraft, armed forces, and coast guard assets in the Pacific region, including the South China Sea. 

Any armed aggression against either the Philippines or the United States within the Pacific Area will be considered a shared threat, prompting both nations to respond cooperatively in line with their respective constitutional processes.

Pentagon also reported that the two defense leaders expressed the intention to arrange an in-person meeting in the near future.

“The Secretaries committed to find a near-term opportunity to meet in-person and restated their commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder as allies to bring security, prosperity, and stability to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” it said.

On August 5, China Coast Guard (CCG) ships fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels escorting resupply boats headed to the BRP Sierra Madre near Ayungin Shoal.

This incident marked the most recent escalation in the West Philippine Sea, revealing China's employment of its coast guard, overseen by President Xi Jinping through the Central Military Commission. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
No commitment to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal &mdash; NSC

No commitment to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal — NSC

20 hours ago
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed Monday that Manila had promised “several times” to tow away...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers turn up the heat on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation project

Lawmakers turn up the heat on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation project

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Several senators are pushing for greater scrutiny of the Chinese construction company, with Sen. Risa Hontiverous outright...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
&lsquo;AFP training in China a slap on our face&rsquo;

‘AFP training in China a slap on our face’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has an ongoing military exchange program with China, as confirmed by Defense Senior Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbtw
4-hour power outage at NAIA

4-hour power outage at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
Four-hour power interruptions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are scheduled on Aug. 8 and 9 for...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP readies another resupply mission to Ayungin

AFP readies another resupply mission to Ayungin

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Days after being forced to abandon a resupply mission for troops in the Ayungin Shoal by a Chinese water cannon attack, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ejercito wants Chinese vessels undertaking reclamation in Manila Bay checked

Ejercito wants Chinese vessels undertaking reclamation in Manila Bay checked

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Chinese vessels undertaking reclamation work in Manila Bay should be inspected and their officers and crew checked for possible...
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad may resume water interruptions

Maynilad may resume water interruptions

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Maynilad customers may once again experience water interruptions as water allocation to the concessionaire remained at 48...
Headlines
fbtw
Flood control projects on track &ndash; DPWH

Flood control projects on track – DPWH

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Marcos administration’s flood control projects are progressing, although some small ones are facing delays, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE presents mechanisms on workers&rsquo; benefits

DOLE presents mechanisms on workers’ benefits

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment will look into existing processes related to workers’ benefits as part of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Let entire Congress decide on confidential funds

Sara: Let entire Congress decide on confidential funds

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Responding to an opposition lawmaker, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte yesterday said the grant of confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with