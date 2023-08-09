US defense chief Austin condemns recent Chinese activities near Ayungin Shoal

MANILA, Philippines — United States Defense Chief Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday condemned China's water canon attack near the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, stressing that the US supports the Philippines' lawful rights to operate freely in the maritime domain.

In a recent phone call, Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. discussed the situation, with Austin expressing his disapproval on China's interference with the Philippine resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal, also known as the Second Thomas Shoal.

"I was glad to speak today with Secretary Teodoro about U.S.-Philippines alliance cooperation. The United States stands with our allies in supporting their lawful rights to operate freely in the maritime domain," Austin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder released a statement on Wednesday, detailing the phone call between Teodoro and Austin.

“Secretary Austin condemned the China Coast Guard's use of water cannons and other dangerous maneuvers, which put the safety of Philippine vessels and crew at risk,” the statement read.

“He joined numerous countries in expressing concern about these unsafe operational activities, which undermine the status quo and directly threaten regional peace and stability,” it added.

According to Pentagon, both defense officials expressed commitment to uphold a rules-based order and safeguard the Philippines' entitlement to engage in legitimate maritime activities, in accordance with the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling. This ruling has been deemed "final and binding on all parties."

The US defense chief also reaffirmed the coverage of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), stating that it encompasses not only Philippine public vessels but also aircraft, armed forces, and coast guard assets in the Pacific region, including the South China Sea.

Any armed aggression against either the Philippines or the United States within the Pacific Area will be considered a shared threat, prompting both nations to respond cooperatively in line with their respective constitutional processes.

Pentagon also reported that the two defense leaders expressed the intention to arrange an in-person meeting in the near future.

“The Secretaries committed to find a near-term opportunity to meet in-person and restated their commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder as allies to bring security, prosperity, and stability to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” it said.

On August 5, China Coast Guard (CCG) ships fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels escorting resupply boats headed to the BRP Sierra Madre near Ayungin Shoal.

This incident marked the most recent escalation in the West Philippine Sea, revealing China's employment of its coast guard, overseen by President Xi Jinping through the Central Military Commission. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina