Motor taxi study underscores need to organize transport cooperatives

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 8, 2023 | 6:14pm
This December 22, 2019 photo shows gthousands of Angkas riders gathering to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by regulators.
Angkas, Release

MANILA, Philippines — Once motorcycles can be legally recognized as taxis, the government plans to organize motorcycle taxi drivers into cooperatives that can establish their own ride-hailing platform, chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.

LTFRB chief Teofilo Guadiz III presented before a House panel on Tuesday the initial findings of the four-year pilot study on motorcycle taxis, part of which included recommendations on how to improve the income and benefits of motorcycle taxi drivers.

Guadiz said that once a law is enacted to include motorcycles as public utility vehicles, the Office of Transportation Cooperatives under the Department of Transportation can allow riders to organize as transport cooperatives.

“In the future, transport cooperatives may apply to be accredited TNCs that will have their own platform,” Guadiz said during his presentation.

The pilot study is still ongoing, according to the LTFRB chief, but its initial findings suggest that full-time motorcycle riders can earn as much as P40,000 monthly, based on estimates provided by ride-hailing app Angkas.

Guadiz added that another recommendation by the motorcycle taxi technical working group (TWG) is to help cooperatives access loaning facilities and avail of government benefits such as the Social Security System, Philhealth and Pag-ibig.

Another recommendation by the TWG is to explore additional passive income for riders, such as providing them “interest on share capital” as well as “patronage refund.

“In the event that RA 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) is amended to include Motorcycles as Public Utility Vehicles, the OTC sees this as an opening to deliver its mandate to a wider array of stakeholders,” Guadiz said.

“The Office is ready and more than willing to cater the motorcycle taxi sector and push its development which will be beneficial to our transport system as a whole,” he added.

The TWG’s initial findings are based on a survey of 1,524 motorcycle taxi riders from three major ride-hailing platforms: Angkas, Joyride and MoveIt. 

These motorcycle-hailing apps are currently allowed to operate on a provisional authority with a total cap of 45,000 participants in the study.

The motorcycle taxi study was initiated by the DOTr in 2019 to evaluate the safety of motorcycles-for-hire in ride-hailing platforms. 

The study also aimed to give the government enough time to thresh out legal issues concerning the use of motorcycles as a mode of public transport as the current Land Transportation and Traffic Code prohibits the use of private motorcycles for hire.

Drivers working for ride-hailing platforms and transportation network companies are considered independent contractors who shoulder their own fuel costs and vehicle maintenance.

While they have to remit their own government benefits, motorcycle taxi drivers of Angkas get accident insurance and medical reimbursement insurance, according to the study.

