^

Headlines

Lawmakers turn up the heat on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation project

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 8, 2023 | 4:45pm
Lawmakers turn up the heat on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation project
This picture shows a barge unloading sand at a reclamation site in Manila Bay on March 14, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Amid threats to the country's territorial integrity and diplomatic tensions with Beijing, House lawmakers are seeking a probe on the participation of a state-owned Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation projects and the status of all ongoing reclamation activities.

Several senators are also pushing for greater scrutiny of the Chinese construction company's activities in the country, with Sen. Risa Hontiverous outright calling to ban the firm in light of its history of building artificial militarized islands in the West Philippine Sea.

In filing House Resolution 1171, Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Partylist) stressed the need for a congressional probe on the status of Manila Bay reclamation projects “due to several concerns on national security” involving China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC)

According to the United States Embassy, CCCC has previously been flagged by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for engaging in fraudulent business practices. 

CCCC was also blacklisted by Washington in 2020 after it helped build artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea, destroying thousands of hectares of coral reefs.

Tulfo said that House Speaker Martin Romualdez has also received reports of Chinese crew members of vessels involved in the Manila Bay reclamation “(coming) to our shorts in Pasay and Manila at nights.” 

"My question is, do we have an agency that checks the ships parked there in Manila Bay right now, coming from other countries, to verify if they are legitimate dredging vessels or perhaps militia vessels from the West Philippine Sea?" Tulfo said.

Tulfo also inquired whether the crew members of these vessels were being monitored by Philippine authorities.

"Are the crew members being observed if they disembark at night and roam around, possibly taking photos and gathering information about our country?" Tulfo warned.

The House resolution also stated that while the ongoing land reclamation may offer potential economic benefits and development opportunities, it also raises concerns about its environmental impact, such as the alteration of coastal processes, and the possible effects on water quality and marine biodiversity.

Similarly, Hontiveros said in a statement on Monday that is a "predatory" company that works alongside Chinese military to destroy coral reefs in the West Philippine Sea and poach endangered giant clams.

Hontiveros said that the company must be banned from engaging in any business activities in the Philippines, especially in light of what she described as the country's "abuse" of Filipinos in Philippine waters.

"Banning one of their state-owned companies is a way to tell China that we will not tolerate any abuse anymore," Hontiveros said.

RELATED: Pro-China 'political elite' in the Philippines enables Chinese aggression in WPS — expert

The lawmakers’ calls come days after the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and water cannoned members of the Philippine Coast Guard who were on their way to deliver supplies to Filipino troops in Ayungin Shoal.

The action has since prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs to summon the Chinese envoy and convey the country’s “strong protest” over the incident.

RELATED: Philippines issues protest note over China's blocking, water-cannoning of boats

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;AFP training in China a slap on our face&rsquo;

‘AFP training in China a slap on our face’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has an ongoing military exchange program with China, as confirmed by Defense Senior Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbtw
The sea has disappeared from Roxas Boulevard &ndash; Marcos

The sea has disappeared from Roxas Boulevard – Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Several problems have been found involving the reclamation projects in Manila Bay, President Marcos said yesterday, as he...
Headlines
fbtw
P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
To encourage health care workers to stay and not leave for employment overseas, the labor group Federation of Free Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 4 days ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has maintained that processes were observed involving the 318-hectare reclamation project of the Waterfront...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Privacy body: Don&rsquo;t send e-mails to multiple receivers

Privacy body: Don’t send e-mails to multiple receivers

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission is reminding personal information controllers of the unintended data exposure brought by misusing...
Headlines
fbtw
Government vows: Philippines will never abandon Ayungin

Government vows: Philippines will never abandon Ayungin

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Under threat of being surrounded and blockaded by Chinese vessels, the government vowed that Ayungin Shoal will never be abandoned...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara on intel fund: Education intertwined with national security

Sara on intel fund: Education intertwined with national security

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Pointing out that the education sector is “intertwined with national security,” Vice President and Education Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyes long-term solutions to Luzon floods

Marcos eyes long-term solutions to Luzon floods

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The construction of a water impounding facility in Pampanga as well as the creation of a water resources management agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with