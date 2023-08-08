Lawmakers turn up the heat on Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation project

MANILA, Philippines — Amid threats to the country's territorial integrity and diplomatic tensions with Beijing, House lawmakers are seeking a probe on the participation of a state-owned Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation projects and the status of all ongoing reclamation activities.

Several senators are also pushing for greater scrutiny of the Chinese construction company's activities in the country, with Sen. Risa Hontiverous outright calling to ban the firm in light of its history of building artificial militarized islands in the West Philippine Sea.

In filing House Resolution 1171, Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Partylist) stressed the need for a congressional probe on the status of Manila Bay reclamation projects “due to several concerns on national security” involving China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC)

According to the United States Embassy, CCCC has previously been flagged by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for engaging in fraudulent business practices.

CCCC was also blacklisted by Washington in 2020 after it helped build artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea, destroying thousands of hectares of coral reefs.

Tulfo said that House Speaker Martin Romualdez has also received reports of Chinese crew members of vessels involved in the Manila Bay reclamation “(coming) to our shorts in Pasay and Manila at nights.”

"My question is, do we have an agency that checks the ships parked there in Manila Bay right now, coming from other countries, to verify if they are legitimate dredging vessels or perhaps militia vessels from the West Philippine Sea?" Tulfo said.

Tulfo also inquired whether the crew members of these vessels were being monitored by Philippine authorities.

"Are the crew members being observed if they disembark at night and roam around, possibly taking photos and gathering information about our country?" Tulfo warned.

The House resolution also stated that while the ongoing land reclamation may offer potential economic benefits and development opportunities, it also raises concerns about its environmental impact, such as the alteration of coastal processes, and the possible effects on water quality and marine biodiversity.

Similarly, Hontiveros said in a statement on Monday that is a "predatory" company that works alongside Chinese military to destroy coral reefs in the West Philippine Sea and poach endangered giant clams.

Hontiveros said that the company must be banned from engaging in any business activities in the Philippines, especially in light of what she described as the country's "abuse" of Filipinos in Philippine waters.

"Banning one of their state-owned companies is a way to tell China that we will not tolerate any abuse anymore," Hontiveros said.

The lawmakers’ calls come days after the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and water cannoned members of the Philippine Coast Guard who were on their way to deliver supplies to Filipino troops in Ayungin Shoal.

The action has since prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs to summon the Chinese envoy and convey the country’s “strong protest” over the incident.

