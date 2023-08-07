^

Philippines logs 977 COVID-19 cases in past week

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 7:14pm
Passengers donning face masks patiently wait for a train at the United Nations Avenue Station in Manila on April 24, 2023.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 977 COVID-19 infections and 34 deaths in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday. 

COVID-19 cases were averaging 140 a day from July 31 to August 6. The daily average was 25% lower than infections logged from July 24 to July 30. 

Of the new cases, 11 were severe and critical. In total, there were 315 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.3% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections. 

Data from the DOH showed that only 12.1% of 1,733 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 15.9% of 16,098 non-ICU beds were occupied. 

The health department also verified 34 deaths in the past week. Only 12 deaths occurred in the last two weeks. 

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 cases, with over 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. 

More than 78.4 million have been fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 23.8 million individuals have received boosters.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. lifted last month the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19, revoking all pandemic-related orders except for the validity of the emergency use authorization on vaccines for one year.

The DOH reminded the public to continue following minimum public health standards such as wearing face masks and staying in well-ventilated areas. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

