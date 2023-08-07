LIST: Canceled flights for August 7

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been grounded on Monday, August 7 due to the unfavorable weather condition being experienced in some parts of the country.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the state weather bureau says southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western section of Luzon.

It added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be affected by this.

Here are the flights canceled for Monday, as of 2 p.m., according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

PAL Express

2P 2932 - Manila to Basco

2P 2933 - Basco to Manila

Cebgo

DG 6881 - Manila to Surigao

DG 6882 Surigao to Manila

