LIST: Canceled flights for August 7
MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been grounded on Monday, August 7 due to the unfavorable weather condition being experienced in some parts of the country.
In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the state weather bureau says southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western section of Luzon.
It added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be affected by this.
Here are the flights canceled for Monday, as of 2 p.m., according to the Manila International Airport Authority.
PAL Express
- 2P 2932 - Manila to Basco
- 2P 2933 - Basco to Manila
Cebgo
- DG 6881 - Manila to Surigao
- DG 6882 Surigao to Manila
Please refresh page for updates.
