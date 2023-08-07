^

Headlines

DFA warns public vs fake Philippine e-visa websites

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 1:43pm
DFA warns public vs fake Philippine e-visa websites
This photo release shows the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City.
Department of Foreign Affairs Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) cautioned the public on Monday from accessing and using websites claiming to process Philippine electronic visas (e-visa) online.

The agency clarified that it has yet to soft-launch the e-visa system in Philippine foreign service posts in China on August 24. 

The DFA said that it received reports about an active website spreading misinformation on the Philippine e-visa and other related regulations.

It did not identify the link to the fake website but it advised the public that all information regarding the e-visa system of the country will only be published on the agency's official channels. 

In partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the e-visa system aims to provide a convenient and accessible application process for foreign nationals to avail of a temporary visitors' visa from their own devices. 

"The Philippine e-Visa will allow foreign nationals entering the country for tourism or business to apply for temporary visitors' visas remotely through their personal computers, laptops, and mobile devices," the DFA said in July.

The Department of Tourism held a visa reforms convergence with the DFA, DICT, Department of Justice and Bureau of Immigration last March to discuss simplifying visa application procedures in the country. 

RELATED: Philippine e-visa system ‘game changer’ for Chinese, Indian tourism markets — DOT chief

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that soft-launching the Philippine e-visa system in China will further promote Chinese tourist arrivals, especially that they are among the top tourist markets of the Philippines. 

After the soft-launch in China on August 24, the DFA said it plans to fully implement the e-visa system by the end of September 2023 at the latest. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

