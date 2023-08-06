Save the sunset: Senators seek reclamation review

MANILA, Philippines — Senators are calling for the suspension of reclamation projects in Manila Bay, citing their adverse impact on the environment, including spoiling the view of the famed Manila Bay sunset.

Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced on Friday the formation of a team to review all ongoing reclamation projects for their impact on the environment.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is also pushing for a review of all the contracts for the reclamation projects in Manila, saying the awarding of reclamation contracts by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) was “rushed” and that no public hearing was held.

In a radio interview on dwIZ on Saturday, Sen. JV Ejercito expressed fears the famous Manila Bay sunset would soon be gone as he called for a review of the impact of the reclamation projects on the environment.

Ejercito said he had fond childhood memories of feeling the sea breeze and watching the sunset in Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard.

“I remember as a child, we would go to Dewey Boulevard (the old name of Roxas Boulevard) to smell the ocean breeze,” Ejercito said in Filipino.

“Dati, nagpapahangin tayo sa Manila Bay. Ngayon, nagpapabuhangin na tayo,” he added, playing on the Filipino words for breeze and sand.

He urged authorities to review the reclamation projects in Manila Bay, which – if allowed to continue – could obstruct the view of the sunset and worsen flooding in the metropolis.

“I will miss the charm of Manila Bay. Time will come when we won’t be seeing the sunset anymore,” Ejercito said.

Sen. Cynthia Villar has also voiced opposition to the projects, saying it could worsen flooding in Las Piñas and threaten the Las Piñas-Parañaque wetland park.

She thanked the DENR for looking into the environmental consequences of reclaiming land, as she called for a review of the approved projects despite a Supreme Court mandamus order to rehabilitate the historic bay.

“The Manila Bay is ours, owned by the government and the people. Why should the private sector benefit from it? They should halt construction and determine first the permanent damage it could inflict on Metro Manila,” Villar said in Filipino in the same dwIZ interview.

“I think the government is serious about it now because of several complaints,” Villar added, citing the concern raised by the US embassy in Manila. The US embassy earlier said the joint venture project involves a subsidiary of a Chinese state firm blacklisted by Washington for its role in building militarized artificial islands in the South China Sea.