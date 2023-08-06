^

PAGASA sees fair weather in next few days

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2023 | 12:00am
PAGASA sees fair weather in next few days
State weather forecasters said no weather disturbance is expected to form within or enter the Philippine area of responsibility, although rains could be expected in the mornings and evenings as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the western section of Luzon.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG­ASA) has forecast generally fair weather over the next few days in most parts of the country.

State weather forecasters said no weather disturbance is expected to form within or enter the Philippine area of responsibility, although rains could be expected in the mornings and evenings as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the western section of Luzon.

The monsoon is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers over the Ilocos region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales and Bataan.

Meanwhile, the monsoon and localized thunderstorms are bringing isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides and at times heavy rains.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

