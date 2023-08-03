Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3

Residents of Barangay Iba in Hagonoy Bulacan wade the flooded streets caused by Super Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon after the provincial government declare the state of calamity of the whole province of Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 3 in response to the continuous rains caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

While Typhoon Falcon and Super Typhoon Egay have exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), some areas have still declared a state of calamity due to the ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

Pampanga (all levels in public and private schools)

Dagupan City (all levels in public and private schools)

Baguio City (preschool to senior highschool in public and private schools)

City of Manila (all levels in public and private schools)

Malabon (all levels in public and private schools)

Please refresh this page for updates.