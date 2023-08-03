^

Headlines

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 8:20am
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3
Residents of Barangay Iba in Hagonoy Bulacan wade the flooded streets caused by Super Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon after the provincial government declare the state of calamity of the whole province of Bulacan.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 3 in response to the continuous rains caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

While Typhoon Falcon and Super Typhoon Egay have exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), some areas have still declared a state of calamity due to the ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

  • Pampanga (all levels in public and private schools)
  • Dagupan City (all levels in public and private schools)
  • Baguio City (preschool to senior highschool in public and private schools)
  • City of Manila (all levels in public and private schools)
  • Malabon (all levels in public and private schools)

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

CLASS SUSPENSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' &mdash; NDRRMC

27 dead, 289K people displaced due to 'Egay' — NDRRMC

21 hours ago
According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter or develop inside PAR this...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Teves assets frozen this week

DOJ: Teves assets frozen this week

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
The government is expected to freeze this week all the assets of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and 12 others...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

9 hours ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

2 days ago
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

'Falcon' exits PAR; Monsoon rain to persist

1 day ago
But the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon will still bring rain to the western portion of Luzon in the next three day...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec to adopt internet overseas voting in 2025

Comelec to adopt internet overseas voting in 2025

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
With or without a new law, the Commission on Elections intends to adopt internet voting in the May 2025 overseas polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan upholds dismissal of coco levy forfeiture cases

Sandigan upholds dismissal of coco levy forfeiture cases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the dismissal of a forfeiture case against three firms created out of the Coconut Industry Investment...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to visit Vietnam in January

Marcos to visit Vietnam in January

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
President Marcos’ state visit to Vietnam is scheduled for January next year.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate resolution on West Philippine Sea to be carefully assessed, calibrated&rsquo;

‘Senate resolution on West Philippine Sea to be carefully assessed, calibrated’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The Senate resolution providing the executive department with several options to deal with China’s intrusions in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Missing Cessna plane located in Apayao; search ongoing for passengers

Missing Cessna plane located in Apayao; search ongoing for passengers

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
Authorities found Wednesday afternoon the Cessna 152 single engine plane that went missing on Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with