Senators want master plan to address CL flooding

MANILA, Philippines — Senators are pushing for a measure that would provide an integrated master plan to address flooding in Central Luzon.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the Senate should investigate the cause of massive flooding in Central Luzon, particularly in Bulacan, after typhoons Egay and Falcon.

“You know the problem in our country during the rainy season, we have too much water, what happens is that instead of the water going to our farmers, it becomes stagnant water in flood-prone areas,” Zubiri said.

“When summer comes, we don’t have water, we ration water. Maybe just like what I mentioned yesterday, (if) Amsterdam can control flooding in their area, with high-tech development and equipment, maybe we can do it in our country, with the amount DPWH spends on flood control. Maybe it’s just pocketing that money,” he added, referring to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Villanueva noted that the P183 billion for the flood control projects of the DPWH, apart from the budget allocation for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), are just being wasted because it has been almost four decades but instead of being resolved, the flood problem has worsened.

The senator from Bulacan expressed disappointment because until now there is no integrated management program against flooding and no clear process in the release of water from the dams in the province.

“It’s sad because the flood that hits the towns in Bulacan is getting worse. Paombong, Hagonoy, Calumpit, Malolos and Plaridel are still submerged in floodwater,” Villanueva lamented.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda said the floods are not only caused by rain but also by the severe problems in waterways following release from the dams.

“Of course, dams have to release water, it is not a sin to release water, but the protocol needs to be updated, the land use where the water will be released must be followed, no building, house, school, barangays, residential use, water will flow through the dam protocol,” she added.

Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., chairman of the committee on public works, said officials of the DPWH will have to explain where the funds for dredging and flood control projects go.