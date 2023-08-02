^

Marcos to visit Vietnam in 2024

Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 4:29pm
Marcos to visit Vietnam in 2024
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on July 17, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Wednesday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Vietnam in January next year. 

The 2024 visit will cap off the country’s five-year Plan of Action with Vietnam and further aim to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the president's visit would provide an opportunity for Marcos and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong “to discuss how to raise [the Philippines’] bilateral ties to even greater heights.”

In a side meeting at the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Marcos and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh agreed to strengthen partnerships between the two countries. This includes partnerships in trade and defense.

In November last year, Marcos was also invited to visit Vietnam by its former president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Vietnam is one of the world’s largest rice exporters and the Philippines is one of its biggest buyers. 

The Philippines and Vietnam are also both embroiled in a maritime dispute with China following China’s sweeping claims of the South China Sea.

Vietnam previously backed the Philippines in its victory in the Hague ruling against China’s claim of a nine-dash line.

In Marcos’ state visit next year, the DFA said that the Philippines hopes to strengthen with Vietnam its maritime cooperation, trade and investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in ASEAN and other multilateral fora. —Intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

VIETNAM
