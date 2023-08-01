DOH warns vs dengue, leptospirosis

Individuals brave the flood and heavy rains along Taft Avenue in Manila on July 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 80,000 cases of dengue have been recorded in the country, according to the Department of Health (DOH), which also reported over 2,000 leptospirosis cases so far this year.

“Nationally, as of July 15, 2023 (Morbidity Week or MW 28), a total of 80,318 cases (had been) reported,” the DOH said in its latest report yesterday. It also noted that a “continuous increase in dengue cases (has been) observed since MW 14.”

“Cases reported in the recent three to four weeks show a 16-percent increase, with 9,486 cases, compared to the previous two weeks,” the agency said.

Its report showed that 2,079 cases of leptospirosis were recorded from Jan. 1 to July 15.

“There were 182 new cases reported in the recent three to four weeks (June 18 to July 1). That is a 42-percent increase from 128 cases reported two weeks prior,” the agency said, although it added that cases might still increase.

All regions except Cagayan Valley, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Caraga showed increase in dengue cases over the recent three to four weeks.

The health department added that among MW 1-28 cases, 990 cases, or 1.23 percent, had severe dengue.

As for deaths, 299 died among cases reported in MW 1-28 – a case fatality rate of 0.37 percent.

The DOH said 39, or 13 percent, of these deaths had dengue without warning signs.

Dengue, a year-round disease, is an acute viral infection that affects mostly young children and infants. It is transmitted through a bite of dengue-infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

In a bid to prevent dengue, the DOH is reminding the public to practice the “4S” strategy.

The “4S” strategy stands for search and destroy breeding places; secure self-protection; seek early consultation and support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas.

Central Luzon, other regions

Central Luzon exhibited continuous increase in leptospirosis cases in the past six weeks, reporting nine cases from July 2 to 15.

Nine regions – National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Caraga, showed increase in cases in the last three to four weeks with seven to 53 new cases.

Ilocos and Bicol reported increases in cases in the recent two weeks with nine and three cases, respectively.

The report also noted that 225 individuals died among cases reported from Jan. 1 to July 15 – a case fatality rate of 10.8 percent.

The DOH again advised the public not to wade in flooded areas.

“If it can’t be avoided, one should wear rubber boots or other forms of protection,” it said.

“Right now, it’s the rainy season – there’s the risk of getting leptospirosis. If you have a wound on your foot or legs, you shouldn’t be wading in dirty floodwaters, especially in urban areas, because of the high risk of getting leptospirosis,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a television interview yesterday.

“The symptoms will come out one week later. You’ll be turning yellow, you’ll end up in the hospital and you may even die,” Herbosa added.

He likewise recommended asking one’s physician because there is a prophylaxis that can be given in case one needs to pass through floodwaters.

The DOH also reminded the public not to drink contaminated water when flooding occurs.

“The public should also make sure that their drinking water is safe for everyday consumption as several microbes found in dirty water can get inside our bodies,” it said.

“If unsure if the water is clean or safe, boil the water for at least 3 minutes before using it,” it added.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals, according to the World Health Organization.

It can occur worldwide, but is most prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.

Human infection happens through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

1,302 COVID-19 cases

As for COVID-19, more than 1,300 cases were recorded by the DOH in the past week.

The agency’s latest COVID-19 Bulletin issued yesterday showed that 1,302 new cases were logged from July 24 to 30.

The DOH said 30 patients were in severe and critical condition, while 49 deaths were verified during the past week, out of which, one occurred from July 17 to 30.

The daily average number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week was 186, which was 22 percent lower than cases recorded from July 17 to 23.

Particularly last Sunday, the health department recorded 356 severe and critical COVID-19 patients who sought admission in hospitals, or 11.0 percent of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

Out of the 1,802 intensive care unit beds intended for COVID-19 patients, 212 (11.8 percent) were occupied while 2,413 out of 15,674 (15.4 percent) non-ICU COVID-19 beds are being used.

The DOH also reported that as of March 19, more than 78 million individuals or 100.44 percent of the target population had been vaccinated against COVID-19.