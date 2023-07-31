^

Hefty fuel price hikes set on August 1

Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 5:56pm
Hefty fuel price hikes set on August 1
File photo of fuel product.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists and consumers are in for another round of gasoline price hikes as firms announce an impending increase in petroleum products starting August 1.

According to the latest advisory from several fuel companies, the prices per liter of gasoline are set to increase by P2.10, kerosene by P3.25 and diesel by P3.50.

This is according to the announcements of Chevron Philippines Inc. (Caltex), Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., and Seaoil Philippines Corp.

The price adjustments will take effect on August 1, 6 a.m. for all oil companies mentioned, except for Caltex, which will apply the changes at 12:01 a.m., and Cleanfuel, which will do so at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

This marks the third straight week that oil companies raised the prices of fuel.

The overall increase in gasoline prices since the beginning of the year amounts to P12.04 per liter, while diesel saw a net increase of P1.20 per liter. On the other hand, kerosene experienced a net reduction of P0.65 per liter during the same period. —Cristina Chi

