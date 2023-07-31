^

Headlines

'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels

Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 3:38pm
'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels
File photo of Angat Dam in Bulacan.
The STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo / FIle

MANILA, Philippines — The water levels in Angat Dam in Bulacan and other dams in Luzon continue to rise from their minimum operating level following the rains from the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun), the state weather bureau reported on Monday.

The 5 a.m. bulletin from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration showed that the Angat Dam's water elevation on July 31 was  at 195.05 meters, or a 1.21 meters-rise from Sunday's record of 193.84 meters.

The subsequent rains have raised the water level in the dam reservoir, where the typical high water level is at 210 meters, bringing it closer to a more stable water level for the upcoming months amid El Niño.

PAGASA reiterated that Angat Dam still needs to be filled by two to three more tropical cyclones before it could return to its normal water level.

As of July 31, Angat Dam was reported at 16.95 meters below its normal high water level, from the recorded below 18 meters on July 30.

The scheduled daily water service interruptions in some parts of Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Quezon City and Valenzuela were suspended until further notice.

Other Luzon dams with high water levels as of 6 a.m. on Monday, July 31, are the following:

  • Ambuklao Dam (Benguet): 751.53 meters, up from 751.41 meters on Sunday;
  • San Roque Dam (Pangasinan to Benguet): 259.02 meters, up from 258.51 meters on Sunday;
  • Pantabangan Dam: (Nueva Ecija) 187.43 meters, up from 186.97 meters on Sunday;
  • Magat Dam (Ifugao to Isabela): 175.35 meters, up from 174.29 meters on Sunday;
  • Caliraya Dam (Laguna): 287.75 meters, up from 286.55 meters on Sunday;

Some dams had a few gates open on Monday morning to release excess water. These include Ipo Dam (one gate open at 0.15 meters), Ambuklao Dam (one gate open at 0.5 meters) and Binga Dam (one gate open at 0.3 meters). 

Meanwhile, the water level in La Mesa Dam and Caliraya Dam slightly decreased on Monday. The former went to 79.53 meters from 79.79 meters on Sunday, while the latter went to 574.10 meters from 574.63 meters on the same previous day.

On the other hand, the Ipo Dam maintained its water level at 101.05 meters since Sunday morning.

"Falcon" kept its strength as it moves northwestward which will bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas until Wednesday. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

vuukle comment

ANGAT DAM

FALCONPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

6 hours ago
As Typhoon Falcon intensifies amid recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay, some local government units have announced...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon
play

LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

17 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

23 hours ago
Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 110 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 135 kph, respectively...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as provinces battered by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) were...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Egay' death toll rises to 25 as 300,000 people displaced

'Egay' death toll rises to 25 as 300,000 people displaced

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Twenty-three of the deaths are still being verified. The NDRRMC also said that at least 20 people remain missing and 52 others...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

8 hours ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators set probe on Rizal boat tragedy

Senators set probe on Rizal boat tragedy

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Senate is preparing to investigate the deaths of 27 passengers who drowned on July 27 after their boat capsized in Laguna...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers: Online classes during calamities insensitive

Teachers: Online classes during calamities insensitive

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers slammed as “unrealistic and insensitive” the Department of Education statement...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with