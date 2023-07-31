'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels

MANILA, Philippines — The water levels in Angat Dam in Bulacan and other dams in Luzon continue to rise from their minimum operating level following the rains from the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun), the state weather bureau reported on Monday.

The 5 a.m. bulletin from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration showed that the Angat Dam's water elevation on July 31 was at 195.05 meters, or a 1.21 meters-rise from Sunday's record of 193.84 meters.

The subsequent rains have raised the water level in the dam reservoir, where the typical high water level is at 210 meters, bringing it closer to a more stable water level for the upcoming months amid El Niño.

PAGASA reiterated that Angat Dam still needs to be filled by two to three more tropical cyclones before it could return to its normal water level.

As of July 31, Angat Dam was reported at 16.95 meters below its normal high water level, from the recorded below 18 meters on July 30.

The scheduled daily water service interruptions in some parts of Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Quezon City and Valenzuela were suspended until further notice.

Other Luzon dams with high water levels as of 6 a.m. on Monday, July 31, are the following:

Ambuklao Dam (Benguet): 751.53 meters, up from 751.41 meters on Sunday;

San Roque Dam (Pangasinan to Benguet): 259.02 meters, up from 258.51 meters on Sunday;

Pantabangan Dam: (Nueva Ecija) 187.43 meters, up from 186.97 meters on Sunday;

Magat Dam (Ifugao to Isabela): 175.35 meters, up from 174.29 meters on Sunday;

Caliraya Dam (Laguna): 287.75 meters, up from 286.55 meters on Sunday;

Some dams had a few gates open on Monday morning to release excess water. These include Ipo Dam (one gate open at 0.15 meters), Ambuklao Dam (one gate open at 0.5 meters) and Binga Dam (one gate open at 0.3 meters).

Meanwhile, the water level in La Mesa Dam and Caliraya Dam slightly decreased on Monday. The former went to 79.53 meters from 79.79 meters on Sunday, while the latter went to 574.10 meters from 574.63 meters on the same previous day.

On the other hand, the Ipo Dam maintained its water level at 101.05 meters since Sunday morning.

"Falcon" kept its strength as it moves northwestward which will bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas until Wednesday. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio