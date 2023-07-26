^

Emmanuel Tupas, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos accepts resignation of 18 PNP officials over drugs
New police officers from the National Capital Region Police Office on June 11, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has accepted the resignation of 18 ranking police officials tagged in the illegal drug trade as part of the government’s effort to combat the drug menace.

Marcos’ decision was made upon the recommendation of the five-person ad hoc advisory group created by the National Police Commission to probe the supposed link of some law enforcers to drugs, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement yesterday.

According to the PCO, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. sent Marcos a letter informing the Chief Executive that the advisory group had conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of 953 PNP officers in illegal drugs.

The police officers tendered their courtesy resignations pending the probe.

The group, which consisted of then PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, retired police general Isagani Nerez and former Court of Appeals associate justice Melchor Sadang, recommended that Marcos accept the resignation of 18 police officials.

It also recommended that the President not accept the resignations of the remaining 935 PNP officers.

The 18 police officials whose resignations have been accepted are Brigadier Generals Remus Balingasa Medina, Randy Quines Peralta and Pablo Gacayan Labra II; and Colonels Rogarth Bulalacao Campo, Rommel Javier Ochave, Rommel Allaga Velasco, Robin King Sarmiento, Fernando Reyes Ortega, Rex Ordoño Derilo, Julian Tesorero Olonan, Rolando Tapon Portera, Lawrence Bonifacio Cajipe, Dario Milagrosa Menor, Joel Kagayed Tampis, Michael Arcillas David, Igmedio Belonio Bernaldez, Rodolfo Calope Albotra Jr. and Marvin Barba Sanchez.

The resigned police officials are “continuously being monitored,” the PCO quoted Acorda as saying.

“The necessary orders for their relief from their present positions will be immediately issued and the (resigned) officers will be assigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, DPRM (Directorate for Personnel and Records Management) to preclude them from exerting further influence and/or performing illegal activities using their positions,” Acorda was quoted as saying.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said the 18 police officials would be “severed” from the service once there is an official letter coming from Marcos that their resignations have been accepted.

Authorities are studying whether cases would be filed against the resigned PNP officials, Abalos said.

‘Eye opener’

President Marcos’ acceptance of the courtesy resignations of the police
officials should serve as a lesson to other PNP members not to dip their hands into illegal activities, Acorda said.

“It’s an eye opener to each and every officer.  It’s high time to take our job seriously when it comes to dealing with drugs,” Acorda told reporters.

Acorda stressed that police officers should never get themselves
involved with illegal drugs as the consequences of their actions would be
severe.

“It‘s a no-no to get involved in drugs,” he said.

Acorda appealed to the public to help them in professionalizing the PNP through the internal cleansing drive by reporting police officers suspected to be involved in illegal activities.

He said inputs even from critics would help the police in cleaning the
organization of scalawags.

Taking a cue from the President, Acorda said the PNP would intensify its demand reduction campaign in the government’s war on drugs.

Acorda said they support the administration’s community-based treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

“We will be aligning accordingly, but we will not let go of the supply side,” he said.

Acorda was referring to intelligence driven operations against high-value targets in the illegal drug trade that would reduce the supply of dangerous drugs.

“We are focused on identified personalities so it will be intelligence driven,” he said.

The PNP chief instructed drug enforcement units in the provinces to intensify operations against drug traffickers.

Data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as of May 31 showed 48,843 drug suspects were arrested in the first year of the Marcos administration.

The House committee on illegal drugs lauded the President’s acceptance of the resignation of senior police officers allegedly involved in illegal drugs, saying this proves that the administration is serious in resolving the drug problem.

Panel chairman and Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said the move could have a chilling effect on uniformed personnel who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

Barbers has urged the public to help the government in the war on drugs.

“Our united front in fighting this problem does not end here. We should continue to be vigilant and steadfast in the performance of our duties so we can deliver to the people our promise of good governance,” he said. — Sheila Crisostomo

