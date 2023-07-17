^

Revival of Imelda Marcos' pet project eyed as 'Bagong Pilipinas' brand takes off

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 7:33pm
Revival of Imelda Marcos' pet project eyed as 'Bagong Pilipinas' brand takes off
House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos attend the post-inaugural rites at the Malacañang Palace in June 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off the launch of the new governance branding “Bagong Pilipinas,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez is considering the revival of a project that will be housed under the soon-to-rise Philippine Cancer Center.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on cancer services at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) on Monday, Romualdez said the House of Representatives will “look for funding to continue the "Lungsod ng Kabataan" project initiated by former First Lady Imelda Marcos,” among other initiatives benefiting cancer patients.

The "Lungsod ng Kabataan" will serve as a “temporary shelter” for young cancer patients coming from areas outside Metro Manila, according to Romualdez’s office. It will be built on two floors of the proposed 20-floor Philippine Cancer Center (PCC) in Quezon City.

“What we are doing is all about inclusive governance. In Bagong Pilipinas, needs will prevail and every centavo spent will redound to the benefit of our people. Cancer patients will be a priority,” Romualdez said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The PCMC was previously named "Lungsod ng Kabataan" when it was first built in 1980 under then-Minister of Human Settlements Imelda Marcos, the president’s mother. 

Like other specialty hospitals built during the term of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the “Lungsod ng Kabataan” is considered Imelda’s “brainchild,” as described by her daughter and the president’s sister Sen. Imee Marcos.

The children’s hospital was later renamed PCMC in 1980 under the term of then-President Corazon Aquino.

Romualdez is the president’s first cousin. His late father, Benjamin Romualdez, was a younger brother of Imelda Marcos.

Cancer hospital to again be Marcos legacy project

Romualdez said the soon-to-rise PCC will include a cancer research program focused on making the latest innovations in cancer treatment available to Filipinos.

The PCC will be one of the legacy projects of the Marcos administration, Romualdez said.

“This will simultaneously serve as a cancer treatment center, research facility and training ground for cancer specialists that will serve areas outside Metro Manila,” the House speaker said during the forum.

Marcos also graced the site inspection of a specialty hospital in Pampanga on the same day.

Romualdez vowed that the House will fund projects benefiting the country’s cancer patients, such as the need for adequate financial assistance, temporary shelter or halfway houses for patients and their families coming from far provinces, facilities for doctors and a specialized hospital for cancer, among others.

“All of these, we are going to address. We will make sure, together with the Committee on Appropriations and the whole Congress, that public funds will go to where it is truly needed,” Romualdez said.

The Marcos administration launched last week its new governance theme or slogan called "Bagong Pilipinas" — a callback to Marcos Jr.'s nostalgia-laden 2022 election campaign tagline.

As a communications strategy, Bagong Pilipinas will be “characterized by principled, accountable and dependable government” pledged to help Filipinos reach their “goals and aspirations,” according to the July 3 memorandum.

Bagong Pilipinas is also a callback to “Bagong Lipunan (New Society)” — a song regularly played during Martial Law as an anthem to celebrate Marcos Sr.’s vision of a new society and during the proclamation rally for Marcos Jr.

RELATED: Edifice complex | 31 years of amnesia 

