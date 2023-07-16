No tsunami threat to Philippines after 7.2-magnitude quake near Alaska

The shallow quake hit at 10:48 p.m. Saturday (2:48 p.m. Sunday local time), about 89 kilometers southwest of the small town of Sand Point, the United States Geological Survey said.

MANILA, Philippines — There is no threat of a tsunami to the Philippines after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, state seismologists said Sunday.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data,” Phivolcs said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, reduced an earlier tsunami warning to an advisory for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat," it said.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The remote state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Agence France-Presse