DMW to hold job fairs twice a month

Jobseekers line up during a job fair at a mall in Antipolo City on June 12, 2023, in time for the celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will be holding online overseas job fairs twice a month starting this July.

In a social media post, the DMW said its Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau will conduct bimonthly virtual overseas job fairs every second and last Friday of the month.

“The institutionalization of online job fairs for overseas employment is to further bring employment opportunities closer to job seekers as well as to eliminate the proliferation of online illegal recruitment,” the DMW said.

Aspiring overseas Filipino workers who wish to participate in the online job fairs may visit the DMW website at www.dmw.gov.ph. Jobseekers must then log in their e-Registration accounts to apply to their preferred job orders.

The department said five recruitment agencies and one manning agency participated in the pilot testing yesterday.

A total of 1,579 approved job orders were offered in the pilot testing, the DMW noted.

Job categories offered in the online activity are those in medical and health care, hotel and restaurant, construction and managerial positions.