Tourism Promotions Board to hold 11th Regional Travel Fair in Cebu

July 14, 2023 | 6:32pm
MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Tourism's (DOT) marketing and promotions arm Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is set to hold its 11th Regional Travel Fair (RTF) fully onsite in Cebu.

Dubbed "#VisitCentralVisayas", the annual trade fair that features different regions in the Philippines, will be held at SM Seaside City, Cebu on July 21 to 23. The event aims to attract tourists to visit Central Visayas.

"After a series of hybrid regional travel fairs, we are thrilled to stage a full in-person event and gather key industry stakeholders to the 11th RTF in Cebu. I invite everyone to join us as we embark on a meaningful journey to #VisitCentralVisayas and discover its treasures," said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles.

The RTF will open with Business-to-Business sessions between local sellers and buyers. This will include sharing of industry trends and practices with the aim of forming valuable business relationships.

Business-to-Consumer sessions will also be held on the last two days of the fair, wherein 70 presenters will offer tourism-related products and services. Among the offerings are discounted domestic tour packages, airline tickets and accommodations.

Apart from the region’s tourist spots, RTF will also exhibit Central Visayas' cultural heritage, including the handloom weaving culture of Hablon Weavers of Argao and Banig Weavers of Badian, Cebu.

The last RTF, held in hybrid mode, featured CALABARZON. —Intern, Fatima Baduria

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

TOURISM PROMOTIONS BOARD
