^

Headlines

ICC decision on Philippines' appeal vs drug war investigation set on July 18

Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 12:09pm
ICC decision on Philippines' appeal vs drug war investigation set on July 18
“During 2020, the Office will aim to finalize the preliminary examination in order to enable the Prosecutor to reach a decision on whether to seek authorization to open an investigation into the situation in the Philippines,” the ICC said in its “preliminary examination activities” report for 2019.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court’s appeals chamber is set to announce next week its decision on the Philippine government's appeal to stop the court's investigation into the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

In a scheduling order posted Monday, the appeals chamber said, "Judgment in the above appeal will be delivered in open court on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 at 10h00."

The ICC temporarily suspended its probe into the drug war under former President Rodrigo Duterte in November 2019 after the government said it would conduct its own inquiry into the thousands of deaths that resulted from anti-narcotics operations.

The ICC’s pre-trial chamber moved to resume its probe in January after it found that the Philippine government had not been adequately conducting its own investigations and prosecutions. 

This decision prompted the Philippines to appeal for the ICC to reverse its decision in March, insisting again that the tribunal had no jurisdiction over the country years after Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the Rome Statute on March 17, 2019. 

The ICC rejected this appeal last March 27, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to say that the country will be "disengaging from any communication" with the ICC.

According to the provisions of the Rome Statute, the ratification of which Marcos supported when he was a senator in 2011, the court retains jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed while the Philippines was still a member. The Philippines officially ended its membership in the ICC in 2019, a year after it withdrew its ratification of the Rome Statute. 

RELATED: Fact check: Philippines has obligations despite leaving ICC in 2019  

— Cristina Chi

DRUG WAR PROBE

ICC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK&rsquo;d 'Barbie' screening

Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK’d 'Barbie' screening

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
There is no nine-dash line in the Barbie movie.
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
House panel urges Comelec to automate barangay, SK polls

House panel urges Comelec to automate barangay, SK polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms has adopted a measure urging the Commission on Elections to use the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC orders PAO chief to explain tirades against new lawyers' code of conduct

SC orders PAO chief to explain tirades against new lawyers' code of conduct

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The high court has also noted Acosta’s “unabated public tirades against Canon III, Section 22 through social and...
Headlines
fbtw
Libelous posts punishable under cybercrime law only &ndash; SC

Libelous posts punishable under cybercrime law only – SC

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that “allegedly libelous” remarks posted online are punishable only under the cybercrime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US to China: Cease harassment in South China Sea

US to China: Cease harassment in South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
In marking the seventh anniversary of the South China Sea ruling on July 12, the United States urged China to follow international...
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad to address water supply cut

Maynilad to address water supply cut

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Six augmentation projects are ongoing to address the impact of the National Water Resources Board allocation of 48 cubic meters...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospital group bucks PhilHealth transfer to OP

Private hospital group bucks PhilHealth transfer to OP

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Members of the medical community have expressed opposition to the proposed transfer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbtw
DOT: &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; stays until further notice

DOT: ‘Love the Philippines’ stays until further notice

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Despite the mess created by its promotional video, the Department of Tourism-National Capital Region will continue using the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with