^

Headlines

NBI chief sorry over sexy dance at bureau fellowship, vows investigation

Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 3:28pm
NBI chief sorry over sexy dance at bureau fellowship, vows investigation
Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno went to the National Bureau of Investigation office on Tuesday morning to represent his client.
Philstar.com / Google Street View, File

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation chief Medardo Lemos has apologized for the sexy dance number caught on video at an event of the agency, as he vowed to penalize accountable officials.

“First of all, we are asking for forgiveness because it was not our intention to hurt the feelings of women,” De Lemos said in Filipino in a streamed press conference.

De Lemos said the dance number, a video of which went viral, was part of the fellowship event that followed the two-day command conference of the bureau on June 30. The fellowship, which Metro Manila and regional officers attended, was meant to promote camaraderie among them, he added.

De Lemos said he was not in the venue when the performance happened as he left the fellowship early.

“We will have an investigation who invited and brought the dancer [to the venue] and who allowed them to perform in the NBI socials. We will identify who should be accountable in this wrongdoing,” the NBI chief said.

Those who will be found accountable will be meted with a penalty following the Civil Service Commission rules and regulations of the bureau. “We will not hesitate to dismiss if dismissal is the penalty,” he added.

“We would like to stress we will never, never tolerate indecency in the agency,” De Lemos continued.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the department will also investigate the incident. He added: “These are the forms of misbehavior that we don’t need in the country.”

The NBI is an attached agency of the DOJ. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOT urged: Turn over ad probe report to Congress

DOT urged: Turn over ad probe report to Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
It would be best for Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco to turn over to Congress the results of the Department of Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Detained drug suspect Dera admits sneaking out of NBI for trips to Tagaytay, high-class restaurants

Detained drug suspect Dera admits sneaking out of NBI for trips to Tagaytay, high-class restaurants

22 hours ago
A co-accused of detained former senator Leila de Lima had reportedly been given special treatment in jail, allowing him to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos enacts debt forgiveness law for 610k farmers

Marcos enacts debt forgiveness law for 610k farmers

5 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday enacted a law that is seen to unburden farmers from decades-old...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ building economic sabotage case vs onion cartel

DOJ building economic sabotage case vs onion cartel

By Dapne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Department of Justice is building a case of economic sabotage against a network of industry players allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Earth scorches for 3rd straight day

Earth scorches for 3rd straight day

16 hours ago
Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high Wednesday, after two days in which the planet reached unofficial...
Headlines
fbtw
Twitter killer? Meta launches &lsquo;Threads&rsquo; app

Twitter killer? Meta launches ‘Threads’ app

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Within a few hours after its launch, millions worldwide have already signed up for social media platform Threads, developed...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to sign agrarian emancipation act today

Marcos to sign agrarian emancipation act today

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
President Marcos will sign into law today the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which will officially condone at least P58 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec warns vs vote buying in BSKE

Comelec warns vs vote buying in BSKE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has warned candidates against buying votes in all forms as this year’s barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with