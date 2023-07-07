NBI chief sorry over sexy dance at bureau fellowship, vows investigation

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation chief Medardo Lemos has apologized for the sexy dance number caught on video at an event of the agency, as he vowed to penalize accountable officials.

“First of all, we are asking for forgiveness because it was not our intention to hurt the feelings of women,” De Lemos said in Filipino in a streamed press conference.

De Lemos said the dance number, a video of which went viral, was part of the fellowship event that followed the two-day command conference of the bureau on June 30. The fellowship, which Metro Manila and regional officers attended, was meant to promote camaraderie among them, he added.

De Lemos said he was not in the venue when the performance happened as he left the fellowship early.

“We will have an investigation who invited and brought the dancer [to the venue] and who allowed them to perform in the NBI socials. We will identify who should be accountable in this wrongdoing,” the NBI chief said.

Those who will be found accountable will be meted with a penalty following the Civil Service Commission rules and regulations of the bureau. “We will not hesitate to dismiss if dismissal is the penalty,” he added.

“We would like to stress we will never, never tolerate indecency in the agency,” De Lemos continued.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the department will also investigate the incident. He added: “These are the forms of misbehavior that we don’t need in the country.”

The NBI is an attached agency of the DOJ. — Kristine Joy Patag