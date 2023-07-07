All airlines guilty of flight delays, cancellations â€”group

^

All airlines guilty of flight delays, cancellations —group

July 7, 2023 | 11:33am
This file photo shows airlines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — United Filipino Global (UFG) president Gemma Sotto said that all local and international airline companies are guilty of inducing flight delays and cancelations on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW).

The group, composed of Filipino civic groups, is an advocate for the welfare of OFWs. Sotto, a former OFW before heading the international alliance, stressed that one airline should not be singled out.

She also encouraged the media to "put things in proper perspective" by recognizing the inadequacies of all airlines amid appeals to investigate budget carrier Cebu Pacific for severe delays and cancellations reported by passengers.

United Filipino Global president Gemma Sotto.
 

"The trip from the province is delayed for hours. Upon reaching Manila, the connecting flight to the Middle East in another airline is also delayed. It's a long trip; two different airlines both have their flights delayed," Sotto said in Filipino in a release.

A lawmaker has already filed a resolution seeking to suspend the franchise of Cebu Pacific while other House members called for a probe into the complaints of Cebu Pacific passengers inconvenienced by recent incidents of overbooking, offloading and online booking glitches.

Cebu Pacific in a Senate inquiry last month explained that the flight issues were caused by lack of supply, ground damage, and Red Lightning Alerts over the rainy season. Some aircraft are unable to operate.

To alleviate the issue, the budget airline said that it has deployed more staff to assist customers, reduced scheduled flights, and increased aircraft on standby to prevent delays and cancellations.

The budget carrier also vowed to address the website design issue it has been experiencing. —Intern, Fatima Baduria

