After audit report, Tourism Promotions Board says it is complying with COA rules

MANILA, Philippines — The marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, said it is complying with the rules and regulations of the Commission on Audit after it was flagged for some of its practices in its 2022 audit report.

In the 2022 audit report on TPB, COA questioned the agency for the procurement of promotional materials worth P9.868 million used as giveaways or tokens. It also flagged raffle cash prizes amounting to P510,000 given to 46 job order personnel, three retirees and two other regular employees.

Asked for a response regarding COA’s report, TPB said it has already addressed all the concerns raised by the auditors, adding that it is "currently implementing the recommendations that were agreed upon during the meeting."

“Please be assured that TPB complies with the relevant COA Rules and Regulations,” it added in a Viber message to Philstar.com.

It said that the TPB management discussed the audit observations with the COA during its 2022 Exit Conference last May 15.

'Undocumented giveaways, tokens'

COA, in its audit report, said that the procurement raised doubts about the existence of the items and distributions as these were “recognized as expenses although these were not supported with the listing of recipients, Inspection and Acceptance Report, and Requisition and Issue Slip.”

“Without the said listings or their equivalents, the Audit Team could not verify whether the promotional materials were distributed to the intended recipients or used according to their purpose. Also, in the absence of the IAR, it could not establish whether these items were completely delivered in good condition,” the annual report said.

“Claims against government funds shall be supported with complete documentation,” COA also emphasized quoting Section 4 (6) of Presidential Decree No.1445 or the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines.

According to a report by The STAR, the TPB’s Procurement & General Services Division and Accounting Division also revealed that the agency “has no existing policy/control governing the distribution of promotional items” to intended recipients.

The COA then recommended that the marketing agency should submit proof of distribution of these promotional materials.

TPB clarified that these items in question were distributed to high-level officials or delegates in the tourism industry and consumers during trade fairs.

“Thus, it will be impractical for the TPB to require the recipients to sign an acknowledgment receipt for the given items,” it said in response to the comment of COA.

'Doubtful raffle cash prizes'

Aside from the questioned giveaways or tokens, COA also flagged TPB for the raffle cash prizes amounting to P510,000 given to 46 job order personnel, three retirees and two other regular employees.

It said that the prizes “are questionable for appearing to be unnecessary.”

It added that the cash advance granted for 2022 was liquidated past the deadline.

“The Audit Team wishes to emphasize that it is not questioning the conduct of the year-end activity of the TPB but rather, the grant of a cash raffle prize of P10,000. It appears to be unnecessary since the cash raffle prize on top of the in-kind prizes is no longer essential or could be dispensed with since the absence thereof could not alter the outcome of the event, nor loss or damages will be sustained by the TPB,” the report read.

“Also, giving P10,000 each to JO personnel and retirees seems to be unreasonable considering that the budget therefrom is drawn from the SAGF (Special Account in the General Fund) funds that could have been used for other meaningful projects and programs in furtherance of the objectives of the TPB. Likewise, the said cash prizes seem to be irregular since these could be considered as additional compensation for the JO personnel on top of what is allowed in their respective contracts,” it added.

COA also found the manner of the selection of raffle winners “doubtful” since “the probability of selecting all the 46 JOs and three retirees out of the 165 TPB personnel present in the event is only at 4.16665 E-41 which is extremely low.”

The auditing body recommended that the TPB stop practicing granting raffle prizes using the SAGF funds of the agency.