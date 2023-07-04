25 senior AFP officers await promotion when Congress resumes

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five newly promoted senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are awaiting their confirmation when Congress resumes session on July 24, when President Marcos delivers his second State of the Nation Address.

This is because the bicameral Commission on Appointments – composed of senators and congressmen and which screens qualifications of presidential appointees – will only convene once both houses of Congress have convened.

The second regular session of the 19th Congress (2022-2025) opens on July 24.

As it is now, CA assistant minority leader and Rep. Johnny Pimentel – a stalwart of the once powerful PDP-Laban party of former president Rodrigo Duterte – revealed that they have received the appointment papers of 25 newly promoted senior officers of the AFP.

“The CA received their appointment papers from Malacañang on June 27,” the Surigao del Sur congressman said.

The CA is empowered by the 1987 Constitution to scrutinize the competence, fitness and integrity of key presidential appointees, including military officers from the rank of colonel or naval captain, and to approve or disapprove them.

Pimentel identified the new military appointees as Air Force Major General Rommel Roldan, Air Force Brigadier Generals Juliano Llarenas, Ulysses Marquez and Jesus Nelson Morales; Army Brigadier Generals Anthon Abrina, Taharudin Ampatuan, Marion Angcao, Felix Ronnie Babac, Peter Burgonio, Maynard Camarao, Ferdinand Melchor dela Cruz, Joey Escanillas, Francisco Lorenzo Jr., Arnel Jose Morada, Efren Morados, Dennis Pacis, Andre Santos, Gulliver Señires, Elmer Suderio, Christopher Tampus; Marine Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., Navy Commodores Edward Ike De Sagon, Dwight Steven Dulnoan, Salvador Henry Quinto and Army Colonel Eugene Henry Cabusao.

The CA received on June 6 the appointment papers of Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

The commission also received on June 2 the papers of Mersole Mellejor as Philippine ambassador to Nigeria (with concurrent jurisdiction over 12 other Central and West African countries) and Raquel Solano as chief of mission, class II, at the Department of Foreign Affairs.