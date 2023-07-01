^

Headlines

PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2023 | 9:45am
PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses
Shoppers flock to Divisoria to purchase discounted items on June 4, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is appealing for an extension of tax cuts implemented under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) until the end of the year to allow businesses to fully recover from the impact of the lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, the PCCI explained that businesses have yet to take advantage of the tax cuts implemented under Republic Act 11534 or the CREATE law, such as reduced minimum corporate income tax and percentage tax.

Under the CREATE law, the minimum corporate income tax was lowered to one percent from two percent, and the percentage tax to one percent from three percent.

The reduced rates expire today, as the law states that the implementation of the lower rates is from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.

PCCI president George Barcelon said that a majority of the enterprises in the last two years, at the height of the pandemic, were unable to fully enjoy the tax cut since most of them were in strict quarantine and could hardly do actual business.

“I know there’s a deadline set but when you think about it during the last two years of the pandemic, companies have not really been able to take advantage of it,” Barcelon said.

“I hope that the government (Bureau of Internal Revenue) will consider extending it, hopefully within the end of the year so that we can start for the New Year,” he added.

Over the last two years, most of the companies have had sales dropping, or incurring extra expenses including for transporting employees to and from work.

“The feedback that I had been getting was that the one and a half years when the law became effective, it was not taken advantage of and those deductions have not been maximized,” Barcelon stressed.

The PCCI president also noted that in terms of lowering the corporate income tax (CIT), the Philippines is still behind its neighbors in ASEAN.

COVID-19

PCCI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Muntinlupa court archives murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta

Muntinlupa court archives murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Arresting former Bureau of Corrections director Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, remains a priority for the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP reshuffle up to Marcos &ndash; Abalos

PNP reshuffle up to Marcos – Abalos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos has stopped the planned reshuffle of top officials of the Philippine National Police, noting...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Oil firms are expected to roll back pump prices next week, while retailers are also seen reducing prices of cooking gas this...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines welcomes 2.67 million foreign tourists &ndash; DOT

Philippines welcomes 2.67 million foreign tourists – DOT

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has welcomed 2.67 million tourists from overseas as of Thursday, which is more than half of the targeted number...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP monitoring 49 private armed groups ahead of BSKE

PNP monitoring 49 private armed groups ahead of BSKE

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 days ago
The Philippine National Police is monitoring 49 private armed groups ahead of the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is appealing for an extension of tax cuts implemented under the Corporate...
Headlines
fbtw

Palay farmgate price reaches nearly P20/kilo

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
The average farmgate price of palay, or unhusked rice, went above P19 per kilo in May, driven largely by high production costs.
Headlines
fbtw
Direct importation will kill sugar industry &ndash; lawmaker

Direct importation will kill sugar industry – lawmaker

By Gilbert Bayoran | 10 hours ago
Allowing industrial users to directly import their sugar requirements “will kill the sugar industry,” Negros Occidental...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags DILG for P363 million unspent funds

COA flags DILG for P363 million unspent funds

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of the Interior and Local Government for over P362.992 million of unspent...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri touts leadership by consensus, shrugs off coup rumors

Zubiri touts leadership by consensus, shrugs off coup rumors

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has touted his leadership by consensus amid rumors that he would be replaced as leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with