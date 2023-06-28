^

How the DOT is helping address airport, flight woes

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — "The Department of Tourism (DOT) is one with the public in looking for a workable solution in the improvement of convenience and connectivity of air travelers, especially tourists in the country.”

This was said by Tourism Undersecretary for Tourism Regulation, Coordination, and Resource Generation Shahlimar Tamano amid the reported issues on flight delays and cancelations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is under the public and Congress' scrutiny amid complaints of overbooking, flight cancelations and delays.

Tamano, at a Senate hearing last week, said the DOT acknowledges that “air transport service is a significant and an indispensable component of tourism.”

Because of this, Tamano also said that it is part of DOT's goal “to make travel more vibrant, convenient, comfortable, safe and reliable to both our domestic and international tourists.”

Amid the launch of the new tourism campaign “Love the Philippines,” DOT chief Christina Frasco was asked how the agency seeks to make the Philippines "loveable" to those inconvenienced by recent NAIA and flight woes and those who are worried to experience similar air travel inconveniences.

Frasco then reiterated that the DOT commiserates with the riding public amid these challenges.

“We trust that the Department of Transportation which has primary jurisdiction over the operation and regulation of airlines, airports and the air transportation industry is already making sure that these problems are addressed,” she said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Enhancements, trainings

She added that with the mandate of the DOT, her agency is working together with the transportation department to provide ease to air passengers.

“We have offered our hand of collaboration to the Department of Transportation in charge of the airline industry by presenting our suggestions as to how the overall tourism experience can improve,” Frasco said.

The tourism chief cited that the DOT spearheaded interior enhancements at the NAIA Terminal 2 as part of the government's push to promote the Filipino brand.

“You have seen this, I'm sure have if you've landed in the air terminal two with the interior enhancements, presenting you with the warmth of the Filipino love and hospitality through the work of Filipino artisans as well as our suggestions in terms of how service in general can improve,” Frasco said.

The DOT is also training airport workers to serve in accordance with the renowned Filipino hospitality.

“Notably, we have also included airport workers in the Filipino brand of service excellence so that somehow the difficulties and challenges faced by the riving public can be appeased by the compassionate care of those in the front lines of travel,” she added.

Despite the challenges in air transport, Tamano expressed that these “hitches” are “something that can be resolved.”

He assured the public that domestic airlines are abiding by the international standards.

