'I have no regrets because my president won', says Gadon on SC disbarment

Lawyer Larry Gadon files his certificate of candidacy for the 2019 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections main office.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-appointed presidential adviser on poverty alleviation Larry Gadon expressed no remorse for his offensive remarks against a veteran journalist despite being disbarred by the Supreme Court.

"I have no regrets because my president won," Gadon said in an interview with ANC's Headstart shortly after the Supreme Court announced its decision Wednesday.

He defended his action, saying that he needed to counter the statement of Raissa Robles, a Manila correspondent for the South China Morning Post, whom he accused of influencing public opinion against then presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“If I did not counter those acts of Raissa Robles, then people would’ve or might have believed her,” Gadon said.

“Then, my president [Marcos] might not have won. But the thing is, my president won,” he added.

In a viral video clip posted by Gadon in December 2021, he could be seen cursing and uttering profane remarks against Robles for calling Marcos a tax evader.

During the interview, Gadon revealed that he had received advice from the chief executive and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to exercise restraint in his language and conduct.

“I followed their [President Marcos and First Lady Araneta-Marcos'] advice. I have been very, very, very silent on treating the opposition on our end,” the anti-poverty czar said.

“I can say that I have obeyed the president and the First lady,” he added.

Gadon, who has yet to take his oath as Marcos’ newest adviser, was disbarred unanimously by the Supreme Court for his for “misogynist, sexist, abusive, and repeated intemperate language.”