On Eid’l Adha, Marcos asks Filipinos to stand in solidarity with Muslims

Muslims take part in a morning prayer celebrating the feast of Eid al-Adha at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 28, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday called on the public to show solidarity with Muslims in the country and abroad as they observe Eid’l Adha of the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a statement, Marcos acknowledged the contributions of Muslim Filipinos in “[helping] weave our rich tapestry of diversity.”

“Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends, and communities,” Marcos said.

The president stressed that “it is only when we open and willingly embrace each other's differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all.”

Marcos also said the warmth and kindness that Muslim Filipinos show will be a “bedrock of our collective success as we usher in a better and brighter tomorrow for all.”

“Let us all be reminded of the importance of sacrifice and selflessness that mirror the essence of this occasion so that we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” he said.

The Supreme Court also issued an Eid’l Adha message through Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, the second Muslim justice of the high court.

“Today’s celebration of Eid’l Adha calls to mind the Islamic doctrine that we should surrender something very precious if religious and spiritual duty requires such sacrifice or offering. Only by doing so can we keep the spirit of Eid’l Adha alive,” Dimaampao said.

Eid’l Adha honors the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command.

It also marks the end of hajj, a key pillar of Islam that able-bodied Muslims must undertake at least once in their lives. — Gaea Katreena Cabico