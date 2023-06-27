^

Remulla goes on 10-day ‘wellness’ leave

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla in a press conference at the Department of Justice building in Manila on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has announced his temporary absence from duty to take a wellness leave for 10 days due to “personal reasons,” the Department of Justice (DOJ) said yesterday.

Remulla’s leave of absence took effect immediately and Undersecretary Raul Vasquez has been designated officer-in-charge.

“We want to assure the public that the DOJ remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served. Our officials and employees will continue to work diligently and fulfill their respective responsibilities to ensure that the operations of our department run smoothly during the Secretary’s absence,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Remulla, 62, had undergone a medical checkup last week and was expected to return to work on Thursday. He took the rest of the week off.

He was also scheduled to speak during Monday’s symposium of the DOJ and Philippine National Police for law enforcement and case buildup, but his message was delivered instead by Vasquez.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and respect for the secretary’s privacy during this time. We look forward to the secretary’s return and his continued service to the DOJ and the Filipino people,” the DOJ said. 

Meanwhile, DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres said Remulla would be teleconferencing with officials to give instructions in his absence. He also assured the public that the reason the secretary had to take a leave was “nothing serious.”

“It’s something that he would prefer not to discuss publicly… Anyway, he said he will continue his work after a week, probably... and do video conferencing to give instructions while pursuing wellness leave,” Andres told reporters, stressing that it could be possible Remulla would cut the 10-day leave short.

Remulla, the 60th justice secretary, has been in office since June 30 last year.

