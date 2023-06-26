Increase in seismic activity, ground tilt detected at Mayon

The Mayon Volcano emits white smoke as seen from Legazpi, Albay on June 17, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Monday that it is closely monitoring the increased seismic activity and ground deformation at Mayon Volcano in Albay.

Phivolcs said in a notice issued past 4 p.m. that Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, but “a sudden change in monitoring parameters has been detected and is being closely monitored.”

According to state volcanologists, the number of weak and shallow volcanic earthquakes in Mayon has been increasing since Saturday. Around 102 volcanic earthquakes were detected between Sunday and Monday.

An additional 100 volcanic earthquakes were recorded between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

“Some of the analyzed earthquakes that could be located emanated from the summit lava dome, indicating origins from lava extrusion processes at the crater,” Phivolcs said.

State seismologists added that the increase in seismic activity was accompanied by a “noticeable sharp jump” in ground tilt on the volcano’s southwest sector that began Sunday.

Mayon has been under Alert Level 3—which indicates an increased tendency toward a “hazardous” eruption—since June 8.

The volcano continued to spew lava from its crater, and trigger rockfalls and fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

Over 20,000 people in Albay moved to safer areas due to Mayon’s unrest, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The government has so far provided P101.1 million in assistance to affected residents.