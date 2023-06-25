^

Headlines

9 Negros Oriental mayors want barangay polls postponed due to violence

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 25, 2023 | 2:19pm
9 Negros Oriental mayors want barangay polls postponed due to violence
An armed member of the police Special Action Force (SAF) stands guard in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — Mayors from nine municipalities and cities in Negros Oriental called on the Commission on Elections to postpone the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the province, citing security issues. 

In a statement Sunday, the nine local chief executives cited the “lingering atmosphere of terror” that has beset the province for over a decade as one of the reasons for their call to postpone the polls. 

The local leaders said the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others in the official’s home in Pamplona in March 4 raised “significant” concerns on peace and security. 

The call was made in a joint statement signed by the late governor's widow Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, and the mayors of Ayungon, Bindoy, Dauin, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Siaton San Jose and Tayasan.

“The history of prior harassment, killings, and acts of intimidation has instilled deep-rooted fear among the voters in Negros Oriental, making them hesitant to stand against the powerful political machinery and the accompanying harassment tactics,” they said. 

Election dates are set by law and postponement of barangay-level polls nationwide will require passage of legislation to do that. The Omnibus Election Code authorizes the Comelec to postpone elections in a political subdivision for "any serious case, such as violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other analogous cases of such nature."

Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) was tagged as the mastermind in the assassination. Teves, who failed to return to the country after his travel authority from the House expired, has denied allegations.

The mayors added the postponement will provide the Comelec, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police to strengthen security measures. 

“Postponing the elections will allow us to address this profound fear and hesitation that continues to undermine the electoral process in Negros Oriental. It provides an opportunity for concerted efforts to dismantle the culture of fear, instill confidence in the voters, and ensure a truly free and fair electoral environment,” the mayors said. 

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia earlier said he would visit Negros Oriental for a series of public consultations on the proposed postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls in the province. 

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

NEGROS ORIENTAL

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy on YouTube takedown: I&rsquo;m bulletproof

Quiboloy on YouTube takedown: I’m bulletproof

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Pastor Apollo Quibuloy is unperturbed by the recent termination of his YouTube channel, claiming that this persecution by...
Headlines
fbtw
No tips yet on Bantag despite reward

No tips yet on Bantag despite reward

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has not received any tips on the whereabouts of fugitives Gerald Bantag and Ricardo...
Headlines
fbtw
Pardon saves 2 Pinoys from death row in UAE

Pardon saves 2 Pinoys from death row in UAE

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates has pardoned three convicted Filipinos – two of them on death row due to...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden calls Xi a dictator

Biden calls Xi a dictator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 3 days ago
China hit back yesterday after US President Joe Biden referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos supports LGBTQ+

Marcos supports LGBTQ+

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community even as he acknowledged their immense contribution in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
25,440 delisted for barangay, SK elections

25,440 delisted for barangay, SK elections

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
A total of 25,440 voter records – with most found to be multiple registrants – have been deleted from the list...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila celebrates rich, colorful 452-year history

Manila celebrates rich, colorful 452-year history

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Manila city government yesterday celebrated the Philippine capital’s foundation 452 years ago, as officials recalled...
Headlines
fbtw
DA, MMC eye more Kadiwa stores

DA, MMC eye more Kadiwa stores

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is in talks with the Metro Manila Council to put up more Kadiwa stores to provide residents...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs bill promoting Pinoy games

House panel OKs bill promoting Pinoy games

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The House committee on youth and sports development has approved a consolidated bill that seeks to protect and promote the...
Headlines
fbtw
World Bank: Rice Tariffication Law indicative of true spirit of strategic shift

World Bank: Rice Tariffication Law indicative of true spirit of strategic shift

15 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar has expressed elation at the recognition given by the World Bank to the Rice Tariffication Law or Republic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with