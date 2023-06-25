9 Negros Oriental mayors want barangay polls postponed due to violence

An armed member of the police Special Action Force (SAF) stands guard in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.

MANILA, Philippines — Mayors from nine municipalities and cities in Negros Oriental called on the Commission on Elections to postpone the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the province, citing security issues.

In a statement Sunday, the nine local chief executives cited the “lingering atmosphere of terror” that has beset the province for over a decade as one of the reasons for their call to postpone the polls.

The local leaders said the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others in the official’s home in Pamplona in March 4 raised “significant” concerns on peace and security.

The call was made in a joint statement signed by the late governor's widow Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, and the mayors of Ayungon, Bindoy, Dauin, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Siaton San Jose and Tayasan.

“The history of prior harassment, killings, and acts of intimidation has instilled deep-rooted fear among the voters in Negros Oriental, making them hesitant to stand against the powerful political machinery and the accompanying harassment tactics,” they said.

Election dates are set by law and postponement of barangay-level polls nationwide will require passage of legislation to do that. The Omnibus Election Code authorizes the Comelec to postpone elections in a political subdivision for "any serious case, such as violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other analogous cases of such nature."

Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) was tagged as the mastermind in the assassination. Teves, who failed to return to the country after his travel authority from the House expired, has denied allegations.

The mayors added the postponement will provide the Comelec, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police to strengthen security measures.

“Postponing the elections will allow us to address this profound fear and hesitation that continues to undermine the electoral process in Negros Oriental. It provides an opportunity for concerted efforts to dismantle the culture of fear, instill confidence in the voters, and ensure a truly free and fair electoral environment,” the mayors said.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia earlier said he would visit Negros Oriental for a series of public consultations on the proposed postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls in the province.